Ep 44: Is The New WHO Treaty Neo-Colonialism In Public Health Disguise? With African Scholars Toby Green and Reginald Oduor

In this unique, new conversation, I talk to professor Toby Green, and professor Reginald Oduor about the impact of lockdown policies on the global South. We also discuss the WHO treaty and its potential impact on the sovereignty of countries in the global South. Prof. Reginald Oduor raises several issues, including the ideology of treating the health of individuals, the environment, and everything equally, the problem of misinformation and disinformation, emergency use authorization of pharmaceutical products, centralization of medical care, and the imposition of a Western approach to disease management. They both argue that the treaty undermines the sovereignty of poorer countries and perpetuates neocolonialism. They criticize the elitism and narrow focus of Western experts and the imposition of Western medicine on the global South. The conversation concludes with a call for a more inclusive and equitable approach to global health.

Takeaways:

Lockdown policies have a devastating impact on the global South, particularly in informal settlements where people rely on daily income.

The WHO treaty is criticized for being a neo-colonial imposition that prioritizes the interests of the West and endangers the sovereignty of countries in the global South. The proposed WHO pandemic treaty raises concerns about the ideology of treating the health of individuals, the environment, and everything equally, which some argue is an ideology rather than medicine.

Misinformation and disinformation are seen as problematic because they are defined as anything that the World Health Organization disagrees with, which can stifle dissenting views and limit the exchange of knowledge.

The emergency use authorization of pharmaceutical products and the centralization of medical care are criticized for potentially protecting pharmaceutical companies and limiting the autonomy of healthcare professionals.

The treaty is seen as a form of neocolonialism that imposes a Western approach to disease management and undermines the sovereignty of poorer countries.

The ethical concerns surrounding vaccine mandates and movement restrictions include the lack of compensation for adverse effects, violations of bodily autonomy and the right to earn a living, and the questionable benefits of vaccines.

Listen Now:

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction and Background

01:02 The Catastrophic Impact of Lockdowns in the Global South

06:33 The Cruelty of Lockdown Policies in India

08:57 The Global South's Experience of Lockdowns

11:36 The Violation of the Implicit Promise of Globalization

21:51 The Impact of Propaganda and Fear of Death

26:13 Opposition to the WHO Treaty and Neo-Colonial Imposition

31:07 Impact on the Sovereignty of the Global South

34:05 Ethical Issues with Vaccine Policies

39:35 Xenophobia and Movement Restrictions

46:23 Imposition of Western Medicine and Knowledge

51:05 Critique of Neoliberalism and Colonialism

51:58 Maintaining Integrity in the Face of Pandemic

53:23 Closing Remarks

Sound Bites:

"If you haven't got reliable electricity, you can't have a fridge necessarily. So you're going to need to go out every day to get food."

"The lockdowns themselves were a violation of this implicit promise. It was essentially a way to destroy the lives of the poor, every single poor person on the earth."

"The health of the individual and the health of the environment and the health of everything must be treated together on an equal footing. That is an ideology rather than medicine and I have a problem with that."

"Misinformation and disinformation turns out to be anything that the World Health Organization disagrees with."

"Emergency use authorization of pharmaceutical products will protect the pharmaceuticals by law as they push poorly tested products and devices."

