In this episode, Jake Kozlowski, CEO of Keeper AI, discusses how their platform is revolutionizing the dating landscape by focusing on high-intent matchmaking for marriage. Jake shares insights from Keeper’s data-driven approach to dating, exploring how preferences, attractiveness, and personality traits influence match success and relationship dynamics…
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EARLY ACCESS: New AI Dating App That Actually Works? (Hinge Tried To Buy Them Out But HATED Their Pro-Marriage Stance)
Fascinating new 3+ hour episode on the intersection of technology, psychology, and marriage.
∙ Paid
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