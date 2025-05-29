Welcome to the new season of the podcast, everyone! Today is officially launch-day.

We’re back with episodes two times a week on all platforms.

The podcast has gotten a fresh re-design with blue and neon green as opposed to the previous American-flag-centric blue and red.

In line with the original mission of this podcast co-launched with the great Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, I will be continuing my explorations of false consensus in science, health, & politics.

Mental health and wellness are topics I’ve increasingly focused on and I plan on covering this area even more deeply with several world-renowned neuroscientists, psychologists, and psychotherapists slated to come on the show.

I will also continue supporting the health freedom movement and covering MAHA by having back on some familiar faces from the pandemic. Moreover, I’m excited to confirm a few of the most compelling, principled political commentators of our time for this new season of the podcast.

Illusion of Consensus Season 3 Guests:

Glenn Greenwald (independent journalist) Mark Cuban (billionaire entrepreneur) Dr. Pierre Kory (physician) Robin Carhart-Harris (cutting-edge neuroscientist) Dr. Philip Krause (former leading vaccine reviewer at FDA who resigned due to political pressure) Dave Smith (comedian and political commentator) Bret Weinstein (evolutionary biologist) Lee Fang (independent journalist) Mia Hughes (author of the WPATH files) Loch Kelly (psychotherapist & nondual meditation teacher) Dr. Robert Malone (vaccinologist) Kelly Boys (NSDR meditation teacher) Dr. Matt Johnson (world-renowned psychedelic researcher) Ryan Soave (psychotherapist / addiction expert)

Available On All Platforms:

The podcast is also back up on Spotify, Apple, Rumble, & YouTube.

Watch My Fiery Battle With Mark Cuban:

