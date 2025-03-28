Link: https://rumble.com/v6raq68-former-fda-official-dr.-philip-krause-on-white-house-pressure-to-approve-co.html

Hi everyone,

This is my full conversation with Dr. Philip Krause - former deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review. I’m immensely grateful he gave me his first-ever long-form interview since his major resignation from the FDA in 2021.

Dr. Krause delineates in this 2+ hour interview how the White House pressured the FDA in 2021 to license the Pfizer vaccine in order to impose unethical vaccine mandates on the military. Dr. Krause emphasizes the need for reforms within the FDA to enhance its credibility and effectiveness in future health crises.

Takeaways:

Dr. Krause resigned from the FDA due to political pressures.

The FDA's role is crucial for public health and safety.

Transparency in the FDA's processes is essential for public trust.

Emergency Use Authorization has different standards than full approval.

Vaccine safety surveillance systems need improvement.

Future reforms should focus on enhancing transparency and accountability.

Booster shots were pushed despite weak evidence for their necessity in the general population.

00:00 Introduction to Dr. Philip Krause

02:36 Dr. Krause's Journey at the FDA

11:03 The COVID Vaccine Development Process

21:33 The Role of the FDA vs. CDC

42:52 The Approval Process and Myocarditis Concerns

50:46 Understanding Myocarditis Risks and Vaccine Benefits

57:39 The Importance of Transparency in Vaccine Approval

01:00 Pressure for Vaccine Mandates and Public Trust

01:06 The Debate Over Booster Shots

01:12 Leadership Challenges at the FDA

01:27 Resignation and Disillusionment at the FDA

01:37 Transparency and Decision-Making at the FDA

01:47 Political Influences on Public Health Decisions

01:56 Understanding Vaccine Authorization vs. Approval

