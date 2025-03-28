Full Interview: Former FDA Official Dr. Philip Krause Reveals Biden Admin Pressure On FDA To Approve Pfizer Vaccine
Initially released to paid members. Now available for everyone to watch on Rumble. A vital interview on the corrupt ties between the Biden admin White House and the FDA.
Link: https://rumble.com/v6raq68-former-fda-official-dr.-philip-krause-on-white-house-pressure-to-approve-co.html
The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported podcast and publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber:
Hi everyone,
This is my full conversation with Dr. Philip Krause - former deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review. I’m immensely grateful he gave me his first-ever long-form interview since his major resignation from the FDA in 2021.
Dr. Krause delineates in this 2+ hour interview how the White House pressured the FDA in 2021 to license the Pfizer vaccine in order to impose unethical vaccine mandates on the military. Dr. Krause emphasizes the need for reforms within the FDA to enhance its credibility and effectiveness in future health crises.
Takeaways:
Dr. Krause resigned from the FDA due to political pressures.
The FDA's role is crucial for public health and safety.
Transparency in the FDA's processes is essential for public trust.
Emergency Use Authorization has different standards than full approval.
Vaccine safety surveillance systems need improvement.
Future reforms should focus on enhancing transparency and accountability.
Transparency in the approval process is essential for public confidence.
Booster shots were pushed despite weak evidence for their necessity in the general population.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction to Dr. Philip Krause
02:36 Dr. Krause's Journey at the FDA
11:03 The COVID Vaccine Development Process
21:33 The Role of the FDA vs. CDC
42:52 The Approval Process and Myocarditis Concerns
50:46 Understanding Myocarditis Risks and Vaccine Benefits
57:39 The Importance of Transparency in Vaccine Approval
01:00 Pressure for Vaccine Mandates and Public Trust
01:06 The Debate Over Booster Shots
01:12 Leadership Challenges at the FDA
01:27 Resignation and Disillusionment at the FDA
01:37 Transparency and Decision-Making at the FDA
01:47 Political Influences on Public Health Decisions
01:56 Understanding Vaccine Authorization vs. Approval
The Illusion of Consensus is a fully reader-supported publication. If you support the high-quality science and Big Pharma journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.
Everything changes with Marty Makary and RFK Jr. Totally different playing field, rules and leaders. New direction, new leadership.
Thank you!
Most people are unaware of the difference between “authorization” and “approval”, and with our government and media shoving the shots down our throats it didn’t matter. Oh yes and the mandates..
I am curious where the data came from for the approval decision. Obviously not from VAERS. Also there is no medical code for vaccine injury. So if people are coming into hospital claiming adverse reaction from the shots unless it is reported to VAERS I’m assuming there’s no reference point. So where’s the data coming from?
Why does the analysis from the initially withheld safety data procured from FDA via lawsuit show little efficacy? And this gentleman feels the shots were the miracle worker? Not talking about the booster.
Was the review team aware of the change in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer shot prior to mass rollout?
Not impressed with his stance about young adults getting the shots and his myocarditis viewpoint.
The CDC knew in March 2021 about breakthrough infections and lack of disease protection.
It’s shocking that a product than offers 30% protection is considered “acceptable”. Yes, they raised the bar to 50% but still. Yet the public was lied to outright. Old news.
No the mandates did not cause people to dig in their heels. Their decision had been made early on. I’m sick of that blame game. And no that’s not what caused Covid to spread. That is a leaky “vaccine” so please stop already.
Thank goodness Dr. Jay is now head of NIH!!