Hi everyone,
A few days ago we released the video version of my conversation with CJ Hopkins, a playwright and political satirist living in Germany. The podcast versions are here:
Hopkins shares his experiences with the German authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. He discusses the draconian measures implemented in Germany, the suspension of constitutional rights, and the censorship of dissenting voices and much more. The conversation emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about the crackdown on dissent and fighting for a free society.
0:00 Introduction to playwright CJ Hopkins
2:50 Covid and Draconian law in Germany
6:38 Punishment of critics of Covid protocol
11:00 CJ's story: the new normal 13.10 Censorship on Twitter 16.30 Censorship on Amazon
18:05 Authoritarianism of the German government
22:05 The swastika in political satire
14:40 The Infection Protection Act
30:19 Persecution and free speech
35:10 Elon Musk and social media censorship
38:00 One big global capitalist system
44:20 Demonization of the unvaccinated
46:45 The new "untouchables"
49:00 The RKI files, hidden scientific findings
01:00:00 The crackdown on dissent
Listen: The Truth Behind Germany’s Response to Covid-19 Ft: CJ Hopkins