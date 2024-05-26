The Illusion of Consensus
The Illusion of Consensus
Listen: The Truth Behind Germany’s Response to Covid-19 Ft: CJ Hopkins
Podcast version of my conversation with CJ Hopkins.
Jay Bhattacharya
May 26, 2024
Transcript

Hi everyone,

A few days ago we released the video version of my conversation with CJ Hopkins, a playwright and political satirist living in Germany. The podcast versions are here:

Hopkins shares his experiences with the German authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. He discusses the draconian measures implemented in Germany, the suspension of constitutional rights, and the censorship of dissenting voices and much more. The conversation emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about the crackdown on dissent and fighting for a free society.

0:00 Introduction to playwright CJ Hopkins

2:50 Covid and Draconian law in Germany

6:38 Punishment of critics of Covid protocol

11:00 CJ's story: the new normal 13.10 Censorship on Twitter 16.30 Censorship on Amazon

18:05 Authoritarianism of the German government

22:05 The swastika in political satire

14:40 The Infection Protection Act

30:19 Persecution and free speech

35:10 Elon Musk and social media censorship

38:00 One big global capitalist system

44:20 Demonization of the unvaccinated

46:45 The new "untouchables"

49:00 The RKI files, hidden scientific findings

01:00:00 The crackdown on dissent

Jay Bhattacharya
