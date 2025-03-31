This past month has been incredibly eventful! Lots is changing in the world of health as it intersects with politics and institutional norms. Some positive trends are emerging with the confirmation of anti-establishment scientists like Jay and Marty for FDA and NIH.

Here’s a summary of what I’ve done in the past month:

There were a couple other pieces I intended on releasing as well but travelling to DC multiple times and staying up-to-date with the schizophrenic news cycle is not easy!

Plan For April:

Release of my 2.5 hour interview with holistic psychiatrist Aruna Tammala on her paradigm-shifting view of mental health and its connection to physical, social, and environmental health Interview with Mattias Desmet on The Psychology of Totalitarianism Interview with expert Yoga Nidra meditation teacher Kelly Boys (Yoga Nidra is the specific form of meditation practice centred on whole-body-scan which has been clinically demonstrated - by scientists like Andrew Huberman - to be an effective method for nervous system regulation and stress release). You can get a head start and try one of her amazing guided meditations here: Audience Q+A episode with Aruna Tammala (we didn’t get time to do it last time because of all the topics we had to cover) Podcast with Dr. Aseem Malhotra on MAHA and health policy reform Essay on what I learned working with Jay on The Illusion of Consensus Essay reflecting on the karmic justice and cinematic trajectory of the past few years where people like Jay and Marty went from fringe supervillians to directors of the world’s highest health agencies

Bonus: I will finally be re-launching my original Substack “The Agency Project” (tentative title may be subject to change) where I will be writing personal, introspective essays on personal growth and navigating mental health challenges.

Sound like a plan?

There’s a few other moving pieces which I can’t announce because they’re not confirmed yet, but stay tuned for some exciting new releases!

I will also be bringing back Substack livestreaming which Jay and I once did before his NIH directorship nomination. I plan on doing the first one this week (date TBA)! Would love to see you guys there and discuss anything on your mind in an informal Q+A format. I’m going to keep it open to all for now, but will transition to paid members only after the first couple cracks at it.

When I was on an invigorating nature walk yesterday, it hit me how amazing and unprecedented it is to have this platform solely funded by consumers of my content. This direct reader-to-writer relationship is immensely liberating. Twenty years ago this was not a reality, at least not a common one. As unfortunate as the decline of our institutions has been — or perhaps you could say the greater scrutiny and unraveling of existing corruption previously concealed from the public — it has lead to this beautiful rise in independent voices who need no corporate overlords to sculpt their output to fit convenient political narratives.

Remember, this Substack was initially born of necessity rather than sheer passion. As a messy creative, I liked having editors, writers, and bosses to learn from and collaborate with, but my experiences writing for a number of publications — from centre-left to centre-right — left me disgruntled and suffocated by all the absurd political sensitivities. My breaking point came when I was unable to dissent on Big Pharma despite having reliable sources and rigorous research to support my conclusions.

You can read more about this below, where I describe a recent experience at a major media outlet, which reinforced my previous cynicism about legacy media:

Anyway, this platform only functions because of your support and interest in my work. I know some percentage of readers only signed up because of Jay in the past, which I understand, but I hope you can trust me as I steer the ship moving forward!

Big Pharma, mental health, health policy reform, MAHA, and in-depth podcast interviews with cutting-edge clinicians and researchers studying various new (and ancient!) ways to improve our physical and mental health is what I have to offer.

