Watch on YouTube now: Michael Tracey, independent journalist, and Curt Mills, executive director of The American Conservative, join the Illusion of Consensus podcast for a sharp breakdown of U.S foreign policy and the Iran conflict. Michael argues Israel’s role in Trump deciding to wage war against Iran is marginal while Curt argues it a core driver of U.S foreign policy.

Best debate I’ve moderated. And two foreign policy heavyweights at that!

Don’t miss it:

Link

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guests

07:15 Critique of Media Dynamics and Podcast Culture

13:19 Discussion on Israel’s Influence in U.S. Politics

19:28 Analyzing Trump’s Foreign Policy and War Decisions

25:19 Concluding Thoughts on War and Media Responsibility

37:34 Trump’s Motivations and Historical Context

44:00 Personnel Choices and Foreign Policy

53:56 The Epstein Connection and Speculation

01:00:05 Israel’s Influence and Trump’s Ambitions

01:05:50 The Influence of Steve Witkoff on US-Israel Relations

01:11:18 The Role of the Israel Lobby in American Politics

01:17:17 Counterfactuals: Would Trump Act Differently Without Israeli Influence?

01:23:17 Voting Dilemmas: The 2024 Election Landscape

01:34:10 The Shift from Pence to Vance

01:40:30 Rethinking the Trump Coalition

01:48:07 Trump’s Foreign Policy: A New Perspective

01:58:02 The Evolving Definition of Neoconservatism

02:10:16 U.S. Foreign Policy and Military Spending

02:17:42 Nuclear Arms Control and International Treaties

02:24:11 The Influence of Israel on U.S. Foreign Policy

02:31:44 The Role of Media in Shaping Political Narratives

Support The Illusion of Consensus!

The Illusion of Consensus is a fully reader-supported publication. If you support the original, fearless journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.