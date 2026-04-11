The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
17h

and braindead biden president office was fully run by kenites (oh, I mean "jews"). How did ya all miss that? the fruit bore witness to real evil fully during those 4 years...in every single dictate.

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Anthony's avatar
Anthony
15h

Curt Mills is way in over his head. Tracey massacred him. I couldn’t finish watching it.

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