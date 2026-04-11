Full Video: Is Trump Controlled By Israel - Michael Tracey vs Curt Mills
A debate you're not gonna wanna miss!
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Watch on YouTube now: Michael Tracey, independent journalist, and Curt Mills, executive director of The American Conservative, join the Illusion of Consensus podcast for a sharp breakdown of U.S foreign policy and the Iran conflict. Michael argues Israel’s role in Trump deciding to wage war against Iran is marginal while Curt argues it a core driver of U.S foreign policy.
Best debate I’ve moderated. And two foreign policy heavyweights at that!
Don’t miss it:
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guests
07:15 Critique of Media Dynamics and Podcast Culture
13:19 Discussion on Israel’s Influence in U.S. Politics
19:28 Analyzing Trump’s Foreign Policy and War Decisions
25:19 Concluding Thoughts on War and Media Responsibility
37:34 Trump’s Motivations and Historical Context
44:00 Personnel Choices and Foreign Policy
53:56 The Epstein Connection and Speculation
01:00:05 Israel’s Influence and Trump’s Ambitions
01:05:50 The Influence of Steve Witkoff on US-Israel Relations
01:11:18 The Role of the Israel Lobby in American Politics
01:17:17 Counterfactuals: Would Trump Act Differently Without Israeli Influence?
01:23:17 Voting Dilemmas: The 2024 Election Landscape
01:34:10 The Shift from Pence to Vance
01:40:30 Rethinking the Trump Coalition
01:48:07 Trump’s Foreign Policy: A New Perspective
01:58:02 The Evolving Definition of Neoconservatism
02:10:16 U.S. Foreign Policy and Military Spending
02:17:42 Nuclear Arms Control and International Treaties
02:24:11 The Influence of Israel on U.S. Foreign Policy
02:31:44 The Role of Media in Shaping Political Narratives
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and braindead biden president office was fully run by kenites (oh, I mean "jews"). How did ya all miss that? the fruit bore witness to real evil fully during those 4 years...in every single dictate.
Curt Mills is way in over his head. Tracey massacred him. I couldn’t finish watching it.