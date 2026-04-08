My full video debate with Senator Ron Johnson on the Iran war is available to watch on YouTube (and all audio platforms as well).

Link

Overview -

We discussed Trump’s foreign policy, congressional war powers, and the risks of another Middle East conflict. We dig into the constitutional limits on military action, the case for and against intervention, Israeli and American strategic interests, and the political fallout this could have for Republicans and the wider MAGA movement. This episode also explores rising tensions with Iran, regime change, national security, civil liberties, and the growing divide between hawkish and anti-war voices on the right.

Chapters -

0:00 Intro

01:53 Ron Johnson Voting Against Iran War Powers Resolution

10:00 Was Iran Nuclear Threat Real?

19:14 Iran Firing Largest Attack Onto Israel

23:05 Israel vs Iran’s Goals

26:10 Objectives of the Iran War

30:00 Did Israel Convince USA to Wage War?

35:00 Will This Negatively Affect Future Elections?

40:52 CIA Hacking Tacker Carlson?

46:00 Financial Concerns Regarding the War

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