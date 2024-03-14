Founding Members: We Want To Hear From You.
Send us any podcast suggestions, ideas, tips, or any pressing questions about this growing platform.
Hi everyone,
We just discovered our promised exclusive email access post to founding members was not sent out several months ago (technical issue). We sincerely apologize.
In this post here, you may contact us via email and we will endeavour to return your inquiries in as swift manner as possible on a weekly basis:
We look forward to receiving your podcast idea/guest suggestions, story tips, or any questions about our growing Illusion of Consensus community.
Our two major podcast releases recently:
Founding Members: We Want To Hear From You.
Hi Dr. Bhattacharya, would love to have Rand Paul invited to discuss what lawmakers are planning to do to prevent a Covid like public health disaster from happening again
Would love to see you address ways to improve the medical journals that so many docs rely on but often only read abstracts. And those abstracts are often incomplete or aren’t in agreement with the research, causing docs to get an incomplete or inaccurate picture.