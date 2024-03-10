Episode 35: Paul Thacker On The Illusion of Consensus Of Masking

The Illusion of Consensus is a citizen-funded podcast. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber:
This conversation with esteemed journalist Paul Thacker explores the evidence hierarchy and the conflicting views on the effectiveness of masks. It discusses the Cochrane Collaborative's reviews on masks, which found insufficient high-quality evidence to support their effectiveness The conversation concludes with a reflection on the need for critical thinking and questioning in the face of political alignment.
Overall, the conversation sheds light on the illusion of consensus surrounding masking during the pandemic.
Takeaways
The Cochrane Collaborative's reviews found insufficient high-quality evidence to support the effectiveness of masks.
There is pressure in public health and medicine to promote masks as a precautionary measure, even in the absence of strong evidence.
Masks became a distraction from other important pandemic issues, such as school closures and lockdown policies.
Honesty and transparency are crucial in medicine, even when faced with uncertainty.
Masks may provide a false sense of security and have potential psychological and physical harms.
Conflicts of interest and corrupted scientific agencies can undermine trust in public health recommendations.
There is a need to allow for open discussion and dissenting views in order to foster scientific progress and public trust. Attacks on scientists like Tom Jefferson are often politically motivated.
The Democratic Party and Biden administration have aligned themselves with certain scientific positions, regardless of the evidence.
The hierarchy of evidence, including RCTs, is being disregarded in favor of political agendas.
Corruption and ego play a role in the promotion of certain scientific narratives.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction: Evidence Hierarchy and Conflicting Views on Masks
00:30 Cochrane Collaborative's Reviews on Masks
06:23 The Limitations of Medicine and Public Health
10:36 The Psychological Impact of Masks
19:22 The Corrupted Scientific Agency
23:21 Lack of Trust in the CDC
24:48 Conflicts of Interest in Mask Research
26:53 Political Motivations
36:08 Lack of RCTs on Masks
42:39 Protecting Reputations
49:46 Teaching People Masks Work
Episode 35: Paul Thacker On The Illusion of Consensus Of Masking