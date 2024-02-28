Must-Watch Episode 33: Dr. Pamela Kryskow On A Revolutionary, Community-Oriented Model For Psychological Healing

Hi everyone,

I’m very excited to release this eye-opening episode. While only an hour, this felt like three or four because my special guest Dr. Pamela Kryskow — a psychedelic researcher and medical doctor — presents a powerful model for collective healing of psychological issues such as depression and PTSD.

As someone interested in new solutions for mental health crises, I was quite moved by her community-oriented model where healing is not individual but communal — and uses the incredible power of psychedelic medicines. Dr. Kryskow shares her experience working with end-of-life patients and the positive results she has seen. She emphasizes the importance of doing the necessary work alongside psychedelic therapy and the need for ethical therapists. She also highlights the time and effort required for healing and the importance of creating a safe, ceremonial space for psychedelic sessions. She emphasizes the value of progressing at one's own pace and the benefits of having a community that holds individuals accountable to their healing.

Dr. Kryskow also explores the potential for healing in relationships and the generational impact of psychedelic therapy. She explains the process of accessing psychedelic therapy through referrals and Health Canada approvals. The effectiveness of ketamine for PTSD is discussed, along with the role of psychedelics in trauma healing. The importance of timing and safety in psychedelic experiences is highlighted, as well as the need for a solid therapeutic team. Dr. Kryskow distinguishes between challenging experiences and bad trips, emphasizing the importance of proper preparation and support.

Takeaways

Psychedelics can play a significant role in palliative care, helping patients with end-of-life distress and improving their quality of life.

Psychedelic therapy is not a magic wand and should be seen as a tool in a holistic healing process that includes healthy lifestyle choices and personal growth.

It is crucial to work with ethical therapists who have a strong foundation in therapy and have done their own healing work.

Healing takes time and effort, and integration of psychedelic experiences is essential for long-term benefits.

Creating a solid ceremonial space is crucial for creating optimal psychedelic sessions. Integration and community support are crucial in psychedelic therapy, allowing individuals to progress at their own pace and hold each other accountable.

Healing in relationships and communities can have a profound generational impact, fostering trust and connection.

Accessing psychedelic therapy often requires referrals and Health Canada approvals, with different medicines being suitable for different individuals.

Ketamine has shown effectiveness in treating PTSD, and other psychedelics can also be powerful tools for trauma healing.

Timing and safety are important considerations in psychedelic experiences, and a solid therapeutic team is essential for proper support and guidance.

Challenging experiences in psychedelic therapy can provide valuable insights and opportunities for growth, while bad trips may result from inadequate preparation or support.

