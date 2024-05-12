Ep 52: Sleep Podcast with Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan (Part 1)

Hi everyone,

I’m happy to bring you the first episode — in a series of conversations — on sleep health with Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan, a physiologist and sleep therapist, about the importance of sleep and how to improve sleep quality. We discuss various topics including the current sleep discourse, the difference between ‘martini sleepers’ and ‘sensitive sleepers,’ the role of inner safety in sleep, and the challenges of sleeping on airplanes. Dr. Ramlakan emphasizes the need for an inside-out approach to sleep, focusing on emotional and mental well-being in addition to external factors like light and exercise. She also highlights the importance of individualized approaches to sleep and the role of somatic work in achieving better sleep.

In this final part of the conversation, Nerina discusses the importance of going to bed earlier before midnight and the impact it has on mental health. She highlights the trend of young people going to the gym at night instead of getting enough sleep and the potential long-term health consequences. She also explains the connection between the circadian rhythm and the rhythms of nature, emphasizing the importance of going to bed as the light levels start to drop.

Housekeeping:

Become a paid member now to receive early access and member-only segments of SEASON 2 of The Illusion of Consensus.

First episode launching May 15th with Russell Brand!

Listen To Sleep Podcast Now:

Apple podcasts / Spotify

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Background

09:19 The Current Sleep Discourse

14:16 Andrew Huberman and Sleep Protocols

22:37 The Importance of Inner Safety

26:31 Somatic Work for Better Sleep

32:22 Preparing the Nervous System for Better Sleep on an Airplane

47:52 The Importance of Deep Sleep for Growth Hormone and Organ Regeneration

01:06 Going to Bed Earlier Before Midnight

01:13 Practical Tips for Improving Sleep

01:32 Dealing with Waking Up at Night

Takeaways