Ep 52: Sleep Podcast with Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan (Part 1)

Hi everyone,
I’m happy to bring you the first episode — in a series of conversations — on sleep health with Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan, a physiologist and sleep therapist, about the importance of sleep and how to improve sleep quality. We discuss various topics including the current sleep discourse, the difference between ‘martini sleepers’ and ‘sensitive sleepers,’ the role of inner safety in sleep, and the challenges of sleeping on airplanes. Dr. Ramlakan emphasizes the need for an inside-out approach to sleep, focusing on emotional and mental well-being in addition to external factors like light and exercise. She also highlights the importance of individualized approaches to sleep and the role of somatic work in achieving better sleep.
In this final part of the conversation, Nerina discusses the importance of going to bed earlier before midnight and the impact it has on mental health. She highlights the trend of young people going to the gym at night instead of getting enough sleep and the potential long-term health consequences. She also explains the connection between the circadian rhythm and the rhythms of nature, emphasizing the importance of going to bed as the light levels start to drop.
Housekeeping:
Listen To Sleep Podcast Now:
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Background
09:19 The Current Sleep Discourse
14:16 Andrew Huberman and Sleep Protocols
22:37 The Importance of Inner Safety
26:31 Somatic Work for Better Sleep
32:22 Preparing the Nervous System for Better Sleep on an Airplane
47:52 The Importance of Deep Sleep for Growth Hormone and Organ Regeneration
01:06 Going to Bed Earlier Before Midnight
01:13 Practical Tips for Improving Sleep
01:32 Dealing with Waking Up at Night
Takeaways
Sleep is a complex issue that is influenced by both external factors (such as light and exercise) and internal factors (such as emotional and mental well-being).
Building inner safety and addressing emotional and mental well-being are crucial for improving sleep quality.
Somatic work, such as yoga nidra and progressive muscle relaxation, can help individuals get out of their heads and into their bodies, promoting better sleep.
Napping can be a valuable tool for rest and rejuvenation, especially in situations where it is difficult to get a full night's sleep, such as during travel.
An individualized approach to sleep is important, as different people have different sleep needs and preferences. Train your nervous system to rest and relax in waking hours to improve sleep on an airplane.
Power napping can help improve energy levels and overall sleep quality.
Specific organ systems are replenished during different phases of deep sleep.
While scientific research on these correlations is limited, observations from clinical experience support their significance. Going to bed earlier before midnight is important for mental health and overall well-being.
Practical tips for improving sleep include eating breakfast within 45 minutes of waking up, avoiding caffeine as a substitute for food, staying hydrated, going to bed earlier, and cultivating a healthier relationship with technology.
Ep 52: Sleep Podcast with Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan (Part 1)