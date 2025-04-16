Exploring Holistic Psychiatry with Dr. Aruna Tammala: Nervous System Regulation, Diet, Supplements, Self-love, and Social Connection

Rumble LINK: https://rumble.com/v6s6o15-ayurvedic-psychiatrist-dr.-aruna-tammala-on-holistic-health-philosophy-and-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

In this episode of The Illusion of Consensus, Dr. Aruna Tammala shares her journey from conventional psychiatry to an integrative medical approach blending Ayurveda, functional medicine, and modern science. She discusses the mind-body connection, trauma, environmental toxins, and the importance of detoxification, gut health, and diet—especially in addressing issues like acid reflux.

The conversation explores nervous system regulation, emotional health, and the therapeutic role of meditation, spirituality, and psychedelics in activating one’s inner healer. Dr. Tammala emphasizes personalized health strategies through functional testing, hormone balance, and supplements like vitamin D, omega-3s, and NAC. She also reflects on self-love, cooking as a healing practice, and the importance of listening to one’s intuition when navigating health decisions.

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction to Holistic Psychiatry

05:46 Contrasting Psychiatric Practices: India vs. USA

12:03 Understanding Mind-Body Connection

18:09 The Interconnectedness of Body Systems

23:55 The Role of Trauma and Stress in Health

29:46 Environmental Toxins and Their Impact

37:04 Detoxification and Diet's Role in Health

43:30 Nervous System Regulation and Its Impact on Health

49:25 Meditation, Spirituality, and Self-Love

55:46 Psychedelics and Their Role in Healing

01:01:15 The Inner Healer and Personal Growth

01:11:18 Addressing Negative Thinking and Emotional Regulation

01:17:52 Key Supplements for Mental Health

01:24:48 The Benefits of Ghee and Dietary Fats

01:31:28 Exploring the Role of Psychedelics in Healing

01:39:50 Listening to Your Inner Intuition

01:46:01 The Importance of Balance in Healing

01:51:59 Personal Choices and Internal Barometers

01:57:12 The Connection Between Food and Well-Being

02:05:03 The Nutritional Value of Seafood and Poultry

02:12:00 The Interconnectedness of Food and Life

02:22:12 Holistic Health Perspectives

02:31:48 Integrative Medicine and Patient Care

Link to Aruna’s medical practice for those interested:

https://trinergyhealth.com/team/aruna-k-tummala-md/

Aruna’s Substack:

Note: this podcast can be listened to here natively on Substack in audio form or through the Rumble video link above. The podcast will be back up on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube in the next 24 hours after technical difficulties are resolved.

