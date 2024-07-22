Hi everyone,

In this conversation, I talk to Dr. David Schechter about one neglected but critical facet of medicine: the mind-body connection. I will be doing more podcasts on this as I have suffered from chronic pain issues for years, only to realize the cause was psychological, not physiological. In other words, fear, anxiety, or over-activated sympathetic arousal — in scientific terms — were the underlying cause. And you go down the chain of causes and trauma, adverse experiences, epigenetics etc all become relevant (you can watch my episode with Rick Doblin on MDMA therapy — a modality I used to work through difficult childhood experiences).

Back to this episode: Dr. Schechter highlights the limitations of Western medicine and the importance of considering the role of the mind, emotions, and stress in health. Dr. Schechter shares his personal experience with mind-body medicine and how it transformed his own chronic knee pain. He explains his journey into clinical practice and the development of his own program. The conversation delves into the concept of mind-body pain, preferred terminology, and the differentiation between structural and mind-body causes. Dr. Schechter also addresses fear, anxiety, and the impact of personality on health.

I hope you enjoy this episode!

As discussed in the conversation, if you have been suffering from chronic pain — everything ranging from back pain to digestive upset — and you think mental factors may be an underlying cause, you can check out Dr. Schechter’s excellent book and workbook (to work through your anxiety, contributing beliefs, and pain) here:

https://www.schechtermd.com/links-and-resources/

