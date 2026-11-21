Psychedelic researcher Dr. Matthew Johnson explains why America’s drug scheduling system is fundamentally flawed—and why psilocybin belongs in Schedule IV.

Under federal law, psilocybin, the psychoactive compound found in magic mushrooms, is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance alongside heroin. Meanwhile, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl are classified as Schedule II substances.

Does this mean psilocybin is considered more dangerous than these notoriously addictive drugs?

Not exactly.

In a new conversation on The Illusion of Consensus, leading psychedelic researcher Dr. Matthew Johnson, formerly of Johns Hopkins University, explains how the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) conflates two distinct dimensions of drug classification: medical utility and abuse potential.

Enacted in 1970, the CSA established five schedules for controlled substances. Schedule I, the most restrictive category, is reserved for drugs deemed to have a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use in the United States.

Schedule II, meanwhile, includes drugs that also have a high potential for abuse but possess accepted medical uses. This explains why cocaine, which can be used as a local anesthetic, and methamphetamine, which has limited medical applications for ADHD, are classified less restrictively than psilocybin.

But Johnson argues that this framework contains a fundamental conceptual flaw.

The two dimensions—abuse potential and medical utility—are largely independent of each other, yet the CSA attempts to combine them into a single ranking system.

What happens when a drug has relatively low abuse potential but lacks an officially accepted medical use?

Under the existing framework, there is no obvious category for it.

“You don’t have a category for mild or moderate abuse potential but no accepted medical value,” Johnson explains.

As a result, psychedelic compounds like psilocybin have historically been placed in the same category as heroin, despite profoundly different pharmacological properties and public health risks.

“You got to put it up there with heroin and pretend that it has high potential for abuse even though it really doesn’t,” Johnson argues.

Psilocybin Isn’t Harmless, but Its Risks Are Different

Johnson emphasizes that psilocybin is not without risks. While it is not classically addictive, it can produce intense psychological effects, potentially destabilize vulnerable individuals, and contribute to dangerous behavior or accidents during intoxication.

But distinguishing these risks from those of highly addictive substances is critical.

“It’s not classically addictive. There are dangers, but in terms of public health, it kind of pales in comparison to the dangers of opioids and stimulants like methamphetamine or cocaine,” he explains.

Johnson distinguishes between two dimensions of abuse potential: the likelihood that someone will repeatedly seek out a substance for its nonmedical effects, and the potential harm caused by using it.

Psilocybin’s risks, he argues, are substantially lower than those of the substances currently occupying Schedule II.

Why Johnson Recommends Schedule IV

In 2018, Johnson led a scientific analysis evaluating where psilocybin should be placed under the CSA if it received FDA approval for a medical indication.

His team’s conclusion was Schedule IV—a substantially less restrictive classification than its current Schedule I status.

The researchers reached this conclusion by examining the available scientific evidence through the CSA’s eight-factor framework, which considers a substance’s abuse potential, pharmacological effects, public health risks, and other relevant criteria.

Johnson acknowledges that Schedule III might be defensible, but believes Schedule II would be difficult to justify scientifically.

The distinction is increasingly consequential as psychedelic-assisted therapies progress through clinical development and potential FDA approval.

If psilocybin ultimately receives FDA approval, regulators will have to confront a central question: Does the scientific evidence justify continuing to treat psilocybin as one of America’s most tightly restricted controlled substances?

For Johnson, the answer is clear. The challenge is ensuring that federal drug policy reflects the actual risks and therapeutic potential of psychedelics rather than an antiquated classification system.

Watch my full conversation with Dr. Matthew Johnson on The Illusion of Consensus, including his explanation of the Controlled Substances Act and why he believes psilocybin belongs in Schedule IV.

Read our full piece on rescheduling here: