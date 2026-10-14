The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
Oct 14

The Feds can't do anything right! FDA and CDC are corrupt to the core and need to be permanently shut down.

The people of the Land of the Free totally lost their minds when they thought it would be a good idea to give a bunch of unelected career bureaucrats the power to tell us what we can and cannot buy in our local drug store!

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Altered States of America's avatar
Altered States of America
Oct 14Edited

The title of your substack, "Illusion of Consensus", is especially apt for this subject, for nowhere it is more clear that the United States drug policy is essentially martial law, a law that is enforced by authoritarians, not consensus of scientific, medical, or democratic jurisprudence. Psychedelic drugs do not fit any of the parameters of Schedule 1. They were placed in that category by declaration of the DEA. The police determine scientific policy. There's a pretense of rationality--the DEA employs an administrative judge--but that's just for show. In every case I know their own judges have recommended Schedule 1 drugs like MDMA, cannabis, be put in a lower schedule, but the cops overruled the docs. The CSA was hastily thrown together by Nixon's thugs when Timothy Leary defended himself in Federal Court against a thirty year conviction for cannabis possession by showing that law against cannabis was unconstitutional. He was right, and so is the Controlled Substance Act, no matter how many weird additions, like "bifurcated scheduling" they make up, it is still a martial law, that serves only the police, organized crime (like the CIA), and money hungry corporations, like MAPS. That law is the main reason why the valuable scientific, medical, recreational, and religious purposes of psychedelics have been squandered for the last half century....

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