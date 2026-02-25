Video: Layne Norton DISMANTLES Fake Wellness Gurus and EXPOSES Diet Misinfo
This is the full video episode of my conversation with Layne Norton on all things nutrition: the popular new carnivore diet and delusional fear around “plant defence chemicals”, the importance of consuming fiber, seed oil debates, protein, and vitamin and mineral intake.
Audio versions available at this link if you’d like to download it and listen on the go.
Chapters:
00:00 Covid, Science, and Public Trust
08:10 Universal Principles for a Healthy Diet
18:40 Fiber, Gut Health, and Fruits vs Vegetables
32:05 What Supplements Should You Take
44:10 Seed Oils, Saturated Fat, and Heart Health
57:20 Artificial Sweeteners and Sugar
1:09:45 Intermittent Fasting and Autophagy
1:21:30 Layne’s Beef With Gary Brecka and Paul Saladino
I listened to this whole interview the other day and he was provably wrong on so many issues it was absurd. I should have known by the first claim that the covid jab "saved millions of lives" that the rest of it would be more of the same. Utter bullshit.
Norton doesn't dismantle anything because he's just another wellness guru idiot.