This is the full video episode of my conversation with Layne Norton on all things nutrition: the popular new carnivore diet and delusional fear around “plant defence chemicals”, the importance of consuming fiber, seed oil debates, protein, and vitamin and mineral intake.

Audio versions available at this link if you’d like to download it and listen on the go.

—

Chapters:

00:00 Covid, Science, and Public Trust

08:10 Universal Principles for a Healthy Diet

18:40 Fiber, Gut Health, and Fruits vs Vegetables

32:05 What Supplements Should You Take

44:10 Seed Oils, Saturated Fat, and Heart Health

57:20 Artificial Sweeteners and Sugar

1:09:45 Intermittent Fasting and Autophagy

1:21:30 Layne’s Beef With Gary Brecka and Paul Saladino

