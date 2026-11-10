The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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The Color Of Air's avatar
The Color Of Air
2d

What we don't need are more drugs. Drugs are never the solution to medical problems over the long term.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3d

Simple! Reflects who controls medical treatment for profit!

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