Hi everyone,

I’m excited to finally record a full episode with Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan — a renowned sleep physiologist — just answering your questions and concerns!

She’s been on The Illusion of Consensus podcast twice already where we’ve covered a wide range of subjects, but we’ve never managed to find time towards the end to answer your very rich, precise questions!

I put out a call-out in March soliciting sleep questions and we received a very high volume!

The purpose of this post is to send one final reminder before tomorrow’s Q+A that if anyone has any sleep questions in mind and would like to participate, they can do so by simply leaving a comment in the post above or this post as well.

I will be considering all questions posted in the next 12 hours before the interview. My job tonight is to group and categorize the questions you’ve already sent — and any new ones — so we can address as many as possible in the time we have. If there are common themes or concerns in the questions, we will surely address them in the episode.

Thanks to our paid Illusion of Consensus community for making this podcast and publication possible.

Providing access to exclusive Q+As with thoughtful, consensus-shattering scientists and clinicians in various domains is one of our small ways of giving back and helping you take ownership of your health contrary to the often misleading, harmful advice given by medical authorities.