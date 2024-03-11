Hi everyone,

I’m really excited today to announce an upcoming podcast guest: Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan. Dr. Ramlakhan is a premier sleep scientist and physiologist. She has written multiple books on sleep and worked with hundreds of clients over the past three decades to improve not just their sleep, but anxiety, energy levels, and overall psychological well-being since sleep is so intimately interconnected with other pillars of mental health.

Her website: https://drnerina.com/

I recently contacted Dr. Ramlakhan as an avid follower of her work and she agreed to come on the podcast to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to sleep. I asked her a couple of questions over email about fascinating but more tangential topics such as sleep-boosting supplements and night-time digital trackers and it turns out she is deeply immersed in all those subjects. I plan on focusing on basic fundamentals of sleep, but she is also surprisingly informed on all the latest sleep gadgets, supplements (adaptogens, minerals, herbs etc), and dietary protocols that have become increasingly popular over the past three years in particular (thanks Andrew Huberman!).

I also feel gratified to report that unlike other left-field guests I have hosted on topics outside of free speech, politics, and medical freedom, Nerina is very much aligned with our mission — here at The Illusion of Consensus — for holistic health, anti-Big-Pharma misinformation, and collective healing through more conversation and consensus-breaking information, not less (as the authoritarians in power want).

Since this Substack is a hub for such a broad range of rich, critical-thinking members interested in taking their health in their own hands — rather than pharmaceutical companies and miseducated mainstream doctors — I have decided to devote a significant portion of my conversation with Nerina to answering your sleep questions.

I feel tremendously lucky to have access to a true sleep expert to ask my own pressing questions about a topic with little public or educational information (primary care physicians have next to nothing to offer on this front in my experience), but I only have such access due to the success of this podcast which wouldn’t be possible without my readers and listeners.

Given how difficult it can be to navigate the least conscious hours of our life — and how many people do struggle with it in ways small or big — I invite you to drop your questions in the comments below for me to ask Dr. Ramlakhan. They don’t have to be extremely pressing; questions about particular herbal supplements, eye-masks, bed-room environment, and any related psychological or physical matters are all welcome.

I will be having more rigorous experts in various health topics in the future and after having thought on the best way for you — members of this Substack community — to best access them, I’ve decided to select questions from paid members due to inevitably untenable volume. We have over 20,000 total subscribers and over a thousand that are paid.

Even if only 1% of *paid members* drop questions, I may have to select the most pressing ones since I will only be spending 20, perhaps 30 (if there are many!), minutes on member questions since we will be spending a large amount of time on fundamental topics. I will, however, aim to get all of the questions answered and perhaps even consider (depending on the volume) doing a future one-off Q+A episode since Dr. Ramlakhan and I have such powerfully aligned missions for broader societal health.

Anyone who is not a paid member — but is able to support our podcast expansion to new platforms such as Rumble and Youtube, and would like to supplement my podcast conversations with questions — feel free to subscribe below. Your support is greatly appreciated.