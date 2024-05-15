Hi everyone,

We're very excited to share today our podcast is formally launching tomorrow on May 16th with none other than the inimitable Russell Brand as our first guest.

While we started out focused exclusively on the pandemic, we will be continuing to expose and dismantle the Illusion of Consensus in science: pharmaceutical drugs, nutrition, health economics, mental health, and exercise.

Here is a tentative list of our upcoming guests:

RFK Jr. on reforming Big Pharma and Big Food Gary Taubes on the most pervasive myths in nutritional science Colin Wright on dangerous "consensus" in evolutionary science Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan on developing inner safety to improve sleep and mood levels Rick Doblin on the near-FDA-approval of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD And much more!

Our goal is to interview a wide-ranging array of guests, from the political to the purely health-oriented. Most of the highlighted podcasts above will powerfully expose corrupt power centers and the growing tentacles of the biopharmaceutical-censorship complex, but we will be doing a substantial number of podcasts showing you alternative paths and methods to reclaim your health and well-being.

This will include top, consensus-shattering experts in holistic medicine, natural supplements, sleep science, regenerative medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy (tools to deal with anxiety and stress), and even culturally ascendant psychedelic therapies to heal depression, PTSD, and root-cause traumas.

So this podcast is not all bad news.

The world is falling apart, but we can come together, and through the powerful means of conversation and free expression on this platform (Substack), we can share ideas to improve our collective physical, mental, and social health as a growing international community of free thinkers and opponents of authoritarian power.

Our one and only call to action:

All three entities must synergistically grow and mutually support one another: us recording top-quality, fascinating conversations, our hired production team producing maximal video, audio, and short-form content, and the audience to consume, subscribe, and support the content.

We're incredibly excited to bring you season 2 of The Illusion of Consensus.

Politicized "consensus" can toxically metastasize, congeal, and propagandize — as we saw in the pandemic.

But it can also be challenged, exposed, and subverted in real time. This is our mission.

Join us on May 16th with our exclusive, hour-long conversation with countercultural leader Russell Brand.

