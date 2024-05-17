Hi everyone,

The day is here. Welcome to Season 2 of The Illusion of Consensus.

Our hour-long conversational journey with Russell Brand has been released on YouTube.

We discuss the revolution in independent media, institutional corruption, public health failures, spiritual transformation, and Russell's religious journey.

Watch now at the link above.

As we’ve been teasing for weeks, the graphics, music, animation, video, and audio quality is top-notch thanks to this new production company we’re working with. This new season looks and sounds infinitely much better.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Time-stamps:

00:04:14 Russell Brand's Transformation and Personal Journey

00:07:03 Overcoming Addiction and Fear of Consequences

00:11:28 The Temptation of Fame and Academic Conformity

00:15:14 Censorship, Centralized Authority, and Awakening

00:29:31 The Rise of Independent Media and the Need for Censorship

00:36:29 Finding a Spiritual Path and Using Talents in Service of God

00:41:08 Questioning Cultural Values and Challenging Authority

00:46:59 Religious Conversion: Relief and Surrender