LIVE PREMIERE: 1-hour Russell Brand Interview
Welcome to the worldwide premiere of The Illusion of Consensus 2.0.
The day is here. Welcome to Season 2 of The Illusion of Consensus.
Our hour-long conversational journey with Russell Brand has been released on YouTube.
We discuss the revolution in independent media, institutional corruption, public health failures, spiritual transformation, and Russell's religious journey.
As we’ve been teasing for weeks, the graphics, music, animation, video, and audio quality is top-notch thanks to this new production company we’re working with. This new season looks and sounds infinitely much better.
Time-stamps:
00:04:14 Russell Brand's Transformation and Personal Journey
00:07:03 Overcoming Addiction and Fear of Consequences
00:11:28 The Temptation of Fame and Academic Conformity
00:15:14 Censorship, Centralized Authority, and Awakening
00:29:31 The Rise of Independent Media and the Need for Censorship
00:36:29 Finding a Spiritual Path and Using Talents in Service of God
00:41:08 Questioning Cultural Values and Challenging Authority
00:46:59 Religious Conversion: Relief and Surrender