Hi everyone,

Wanted to share this podcast episode Jay and Marty recorded on The Illusion of Consensus this past fall. It was a fascinating conversation about modern medicine’s greatest blindspots — the topic of Marty’s last book — and I highly recommend it.

It’s absolutely incredible how independent-minded doctors like Jay and Marty were creating content on platforms like Substack and voicing their heretical views in a time of grave censorship during the pandemic.

Now, they’re going to be in charge with the very institutions that fund science (NIH) and regulate what we put in our bodies!

A cinematic turn of events which ought to inspire generations to come.

I’ll have more to say on this very soon. Stay tuned.

Watch Jay and Marty’s full conversation on YouTube: