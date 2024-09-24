The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber:
In this eye-opening episode, Dr. Marty Makary and I dive deep into chapters from Dr. Makary's newly published book ‘Blind Spots.’ The book sheds light on how misguided medical advice has shaped public health while exploring the profound errors and outdated practices that have shaped our healthcare system, from misguided low-fat diet recommendations to the controversial advice on peanut allergies for infants. Dr. Makary's insights into the influence of the hubris within the medical establishment reveal why questioning medical dogma is crucial. Whether you're a healthcare professional or a patient seeking to make informed decisions, this conversation highlights the importance of challenging assumptions and staying proactive in your health journey. Tune in to uncover the hidden truths and push for a more open-minded approach to medicine
[Find Marty's Book 'Blindspots' here - https://www.amazon.com/Blind-Spots-Medicine-Wrong-Health/dp/1639735313]
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction to Marty
00:35 Introducing Dr. Marty's new book 'BlindSpots'
06:16 Hubris of the Medical Establishment
12:22 Unintended Consequences of Medical Dogma
22:35 Rise of Peanut Allergies
31:34 The Negative Effects of Separating Newborns from Their Mothers
35:06 Medical Paternalism and Withholding Information
38:40 Innovative Approaches to Neonatal Care
51:15 The Misconceptions About Hormone Replacement Therapy
56:17 The Benefits of Hormone Replacement Therapy
01:00:09 Reforming Medicine: Open-Mindedness and Fresh Ideas
01:02:34 Navigating Healthcare: Being Proactive and Informed
Watch/Listen Now:
Are you currently taking a prescribed psychiatric medication, such as an antidepressant, ADHD medication, or anti-anxiety drug? Watch this film by our friends to learn about potential side effects that your doctor may not have mentioned. Watch now at this link.
A story about hubris within the medical establishment...leading with hubris, "Are Doctors Always Right?"
From where I sit a more humble presentation would've led with, "Are Doctors EVER Right?"
Allopathy has a terrible track record. Since Rockefeller and the Flexners decided man's petrochemicals were better medicine than what God provided.
Why did so many German doctors join the Nazi Party early?
International Journal of Law and Psychiatry, October 3, 2012
https://sci-hub.se/http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijlp.2012.09.022,
(Note: "Gender-Affirming Care" is the Madison Avenue makeover of Eugenics Buck v. Bell "Sterilization of Imbeciles" as "Death with Dignity" is Madmen "Eugenics Euthanasia of Useless Eaters")
Take a listen to this legislative hearing from 2023. More Madison Avenue at work, "Nonconsensual Intimate Examinations" is aka "Sexual Assault." As disgusted as the Health Committee Chairman and other committee members were, the bill failed. Still lawful in MA, and most states, despite public hearing disclosures like this:
Massachusetts 2023 H.2146 / S.1333
An Act prohibiting nonconsensual intimate examinations of anesthetized or unconscious patients
Committee on Public Health, 9/20/2023
https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/4682
(Timestamp Begin 03:24:40 - 03:34:30 End)
THIS is the Blind Spot of Modern Medicine, inherent in the Rockefeller medicine model that declares Man "fixes" God's "mistakes."
Modern Medicine that is "Good without God":
https://ijr.com/anthony-fauci-claims-no-longer-needs-church-personal-ethics-enough/
https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2021/07/01/dr-anthony-fauci-named/
There's even entire religions that are "good without god," like the interfaith ones:
https://www.interfaithamerica.org/article/dr-anthony-fauci-named-2021-humanist-of-the-year/
A whole lot of hubris and blind spots in life-and-death professions filled with practitioners who believe Man is supreme over God. The ultimate hubris. The type of hubris that got Lucifer kicked out of God's Kingdom. And takes over the hearts and minds of hubristic men (and women.) Are Doctors EVER Right?
As a pediatrician who was very vocal against masking kids and lockdown from the earliest months of the pandemic, I very much appreciate Dr Makary’s work on this! I agree with so much of what he writes and thank you for having him. However, I have one small bone to pick, based n his recent interview with the wonderful Allie Beth Stuckey. Maybe he will see this comment and be able to reply.
He referenced several times a Mayo study that found early antibiotic use in kids was linked to 40% increase in ADHD. I respectfully think that going around telling general audiences this kind of nonsense is seriously damaging to the legitimate cause of anti-establishment medicine.
Why is it nonsense? Well, besides the fact that it’s a retrospective cohort study, which is far far far from a legitimate approach and is precisely the kind of garbage research the establishment used for years to put out silly studies about butter/eggs/coffee/etc being good for you/bad for you/etc etc… it’s a nonsensical claim on its face because ADHD is a total scam that doesn’t exist.
So what’s the claim, that amoxicillin at 4 months makes you grow up into a far more intelligent, imaginative, adventurous boy who won’t sit still for a dumb teacher’s boring lecture? That early antibiotic use makes the government assign you an imbecile teacher who doesn’t know what real children are like and drugs the souls out of them?
Sorry, end of my rant, but don’t buy into the medical establishment’s war on childhood masquerading as “ADHD treatment” ; )