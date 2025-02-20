Hi everyone,

I have been MIA the last several days because of a much busier travel schedule than usual. I flew to London for the annual ARC conference (founded by Jordan Peterson and colleagues). I plan on returning to regular posting in 36 hours - after I get some much-needed shut-eye. Turns out, contrarian intellectuals do know how to party - all night long - and James O’Keefe (yes, the journalist) is an undeniably talented DJ. All intellect and no dance makes a man miserable and dull. Many smarty pants realize this and purposefully participate in dancing to electronic dance music at the club - a form of genuine, ego-dissolving mystical experience as Jordan Peterson famously told me in our podcast a few years ago.

ARC was an enriching experience — I met a lot of interesting people, had some juicy debates (we need some Eastern civilizational greatness in the mix too guys!), disagreed with some ideas, but generally appreciated the overarching themes of individual responsibility and conservation of the best of Western civilization.

Before leaving I ended up finally recording a podcast with a top former FDA official sounding the alarms on regulatory corruption. That podcast will be released in the coming days. Stay tuned.

In the mean-time, enjoy this delightful photo of me with Dr. Matt Johnson (friend of the podcast, world’s most prolific psychedelic researcher) and Eric Weinstein (needs no introduction) at ARC. We had a splendid conversation over dinner discussing AI, failing universities, cancel culture, and media bias.

On the psychedelic policy reform work Matt and I are doing (stay tuned), Eric memorably said this:

“I look forward to the Ayahuasca ceremony in the Oval Office”