Tomorrow I’m havingback on the podcast for a discussion on all things MAHA — of which there are many, some quite contentious and polarizing as of late.
Leave your questions for Robert below and I’ll hand-pick the best ones to ask him on the podcast tomorrow.
Make sure to tune into part 2 of my debate with Mark Cuban, exclusively on Substack here:
Also: I have some thoughts on the cultural forces fuelling the Elon x Trump war. Distilling my thoughts in an essay which I will release tomorrow. Stay tuned.
Dr. Malone, you've been a courageous voice exposing the dangers of the COVID shots, and many of us appreciate your tireless work on that front. But I’d like to challenge you on something: Are you open to re-examining the foundational assumptions of virology itself? A growing number of scientists and investigators (including the always-provocative Jon Rappoport in his latest blog, "ChatGPT exposes the whole virus hoax!") are questioning whether SARS-CoV-2—or any virus—has ever truly been proven to exist via isolation and purification, as traditionally required by Koch’s or even Rivers’ postulates.
Have you explored this line of inquiry deeply and directly? And if not, would you be willing to engage in a civil dialogue with those who make the 'no-virus' case—not as a matter of ideology, but of scientific scrutiny?
Q1 for RM - What, if anything, can members of the public do to encourage RFK, Jr. , as the head of HHS, to act decisively and boldly on issues that present the greatest dangers to the health of Americans while also holding at bay the many powerful opposing forces that seek to undermine his efforts? Q2 - Please comment on Casey Means as potential Surgeon General. Q3 - Please comment on the advisability/inadvisability of Pres. Trump's current effort to remove Chinese grad students from American universities. Q4 - Please comment on: a) the recent work by Naomi Wolf/Sasha Latypova on both the high rate of miscarriages/stillbirths in mothers who received the "vaccine" --and-- b) the recent research addressing the destruction of primordial follicles. Thank you very much.