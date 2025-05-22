As I shared yesterday, Mark Cuban is coming on the podcast tomorrow.
I plan on talking to him about far-left identity politics/DEI, Big Pharma, and the legacy of Covid mandates.
I strongly disagree with Mark on a lot of issues but I will be fair to him as I do with all guests. No gotchya questions, but no shying away from serious debate.
Do you have questions for Mark?
Leave it in the comments section below! I will hand-pick the best ones to ask him.
Catch up on our public debate on X here:
My Viral Debate With Mark Cuban Over Vaccinating Young, Healthy People Spurred By A Mention On Joe Rogan's Podcast
1) If Cuban believes in DEI, should NBA rosters be forced to add more white and Asian players who are not as good as black players?
2) Why did the NBA punish Enes Kanter and Daryl Morey for speaking out against the CCP? Did he stand up for them? How much does he and the NBA profit from the China market?
3) Why did he hire Clint Marshall, a black woman who has no previous experience as a sports executive, as CEO of the Mavericks? https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/cynt-marshall-dei-ceo-mark-cuban-mavericks
4) How many boosters has he gotten?
5) What is a woman?
When the Plandemic Bio Weapon rolled out, and the “betters” said for my age group - that I have a 99.7% chance of being fine, due to the fact I have zero co-morbidities, then why would I need a “vaccine”. My immune system is superior. Something didn’t feel right, when there was an obvious push/nudge by gov, corporations, radio, tv, media, print, school systems and higher education. It didn’t compute, historically or medically since normally it takes 7-10 years for trials to be exhaustively completed. So many medicines over the years have been stopped, canceled and taken off the shelves for just a a few deaths in trials or when released, but this one was protected despite the known problems, why? When reading about the pharma contents, it’s not a vaccine, it’s a gene editing procedure. The sky wasn’t falling, there was no reason to push an emergency use authorization EUA. When they did push it, it was done late in the night, while demonizing and propaganda attacks on what was effective, cheap and plentiful: Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Fenbendazole etc. Many protocols came out quickly and were very robust and effective. Those Dr’s of course were attacked, and still are. Many have been targeted by the AMA and Medical Boards to take away their licenses. Guess the Hippocratic Oath, doesn’t apply to the Boards that fire the Dr’s. Additionally, many of these Dr’s, citizens and a few politicians pointed out the glaring illegal activity to achieve the EUA. It was done under the auspices, that Pfizer BioNTech and Comirnaty were the same, they were/are not. Comirnaty wasn’t in the U.S., it was in Germany. No wonder the info machine had to say - Trump wants people to take horse paste, how crazy is he! In reality, IVM (Pulitzer Prize Winner for Medicine) is FDA approved, pill form and has saved Africa & India from widespread disease, is cheap and common use. That’s not what was presented, articulated or true information distributed in the U.S.
Fast forward to discovery some years later. No we have the docs of coverup, collusion and criminal activity of a host of “experts”, gov agencies, employees and accomplices. Far reaching into other countries as well. The plan was hatched in 2015, but why? Bill Gates own words, not mine - we need to achieve control of the world’s population via health department shepherding, vaccines and birth control means.
Soon after, jabs were administered to the public and scared mass formation psychosis NPC’s (the ones that still wear useless mask outside or driving convertible cars) anomalies and health reaction data post jab accrued quickly. Injured, was becoming a new norm. Some were slight, many were moderate and others extreme, resulting in death. Long term ailments and unusual health problems linger, and these folks will never be the same. Including my own family members, friends and co-workers. Soo many stories I have, with first hand knowledge. The spike protein in these medical procedures don’t stop, they continue to express proteins, causing inflammation in the body, often setting up in unusual places, but the incidents of documented Myocarditis/Pericarditis and Stroke are off the charts starting 2022. That’s a fact, and it’s historical numbers unseen before, as well as a multitude of cancers, also showing up like a neon sign flashing - “This Isn’t Normal”. I work in aviation centric circles. I know for a fact, that Military Pilots on leave for medical/forced retirement increased 10 times over vs. norm levels before 2022. For Airlines it’s 6 times. You may ask why the difference from Mil to Airline, because the Mil didn’t have a choice, jab or dishonorable discharge. A few hero’s sued, and eventually won, along with some Tier 1 operators. Lives put on hold. The Airline pilots had a choice, somewhat but limited. Sue, quit, be fired or a few companies promoted it, but didn’t enforce it. Most companies gave an ultimatum and time limit - jab or job. Of course, that’s completely unconstitutional on several grounds, consent wise, rights and standards, medical etc. Not to mention how utterly un-American. What did the FAA do? Well they looked the other way, in fact, they opened up or widened the EKG heart range scores, as to not show a dramatic increase in heart problems among the pilots in the U.S. Look it up.
For Mr. Cuban:
#1 Q: Now that we know upwards of 20 Million people have been killed due to the jab, a compounding stat number that will grow over time, and countless injured for the rest of their lives, do you feel any remorse or responsibility in promoting & forcing all your employees to be vaccinated, via the jab or job excuse, and you probably helped kill some?
And no, the vaccines didn’t SAVE any lives, we ALL know that now, it’s irrefutable, they aren’t safe and effective.
#2 Q: DEI is a result of known Critical Theory with a twist of Marxist ideology for flavor, promulgated by the Frankfurt School. It sows division, while feigning inclusivity, but only if you’re of the right group think by its leaders. There’s zero tolerance for questions, open format or curiosity. It shuts down all true expression, and results in a scared paranoid culture at work, school or living area. A person walks around in stress or fear, of doing something wrong or being perceived as wrong. It strips the individual of uniqueness. DEI is the biggest oxymoron ever created. Hmm I think someone has written of this before - “double think or double thought”.
Why then, Mr. Cuban do you embrace such an illogical and farcical ideology, that hinders business, the workplace, morale, efficiency and The Golden Rule?
#3 Q: Mr. Cuban, why would you change your last name? Why aren’t you proud of your ethnicity, culture, customs and familial background. It’s an awesome and inspiring story how you made it, worked hard, innovated, put in the time and sought out business leads and ideas.
Changing your last name is weak.