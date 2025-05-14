The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Winnbrook's avatar
Winnbrook
5h

I went to Bobby's campaign launch in Boston and saw Dr. Malone in the crowd. We all had incredibly high hopes. Call me naive and that's fine, but couldn't he make the childhood vaccine schedule go away today if he wanted to? Or at least - at LEAST - ban all shots under the age of two (like Japan has done).

How long before he can tackle the big issue rather than lesser things like food dyes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
16h

Do you think that we are in a lull before the storm? Are the globalists throwing in the towel, or will they assault us full on with all their might, as though they have nothing to lose?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture