I’m recording a podcast with Robert Malone tomorrow on recent affairs at HHS and the contentious debates around Casey Means’ nomination.

We’re gonna be talking about topics Robert has raised in this new post today:

Leave any questions for Dr. Malone in the comments below!

I will hand-pick the best ones and use them for the podcast.

Watch my previous conversation with Dr. Malone here:

Support The Illusion of Consensus!

The Illusion of Consensus is a fully reader-supported publication. If you support the high-quality science and Big Pharma journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.