I’m recording a podcast with Robert Malone tomorrow on recent affairs at HHS and the contentious debates around Casey Means’ nomination.
We’re gonna be talking about topics Robert has raised in this new post today:
Leave any questions for Dr. Malone in the comments below!
I will hand-pick the best ones and use them for the podcast.
I went to Bobby's campaign launch in Boston and saw Dr. Malone in the crowd. We all had incredibly high hopes. Call me naive and that's fine, but couldn't he make the childhood vaccine schedule go away today if he wanted to? Or at least - at LEAST - ban all shots under the age of two (like Japan has done).
How long before he can tackle the big issue rather than lesser things like food dyes?
Do you think that we are in a lull before the storm? Are the globalists throwing in the towel, or will they assault us full on with all their might, as though they have nothing to lose?