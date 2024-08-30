Hi everyone,

In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Robert Malone to uncover the shocking truths behind the FDA's approval process, Operation Warp Speed, and the influence of Big Pharma on public health. Dr. Malone shares his perspective on why he endorsed Trump, the potential collaboration between Trump and RFK Jr., and the ethical dilemmas that have emerged in the pharmaceutical industry. We dive deep into the regulatory shortcuts, the role of marketing in drug approvals, and the challenges faced by independent innovators. Tune in to hear how political pressure and financial incentives are shaping the future of healthcare, and why we need a neutral, unbiased regulatory body to safeguard public health.

Watch Now:

YouTube

(Spotify, Apple, and Rumble versions will be available soon. Subscribe to get it straight to your inbox)

Time Stamps:

00:00 Introduction to Robert Malone

02:45 Robert's Endorsement of Trump

06:21 Critiquing the FDA Approval Process and Operation Warp Speed

15:59 Pharma's Influence and the Role of Marketing in the Pharmaceutical Industry

26:18 The Importance of Independent Thinking in Politics and the Challenges of the Two-Party System

50:21 Origins of Operation Warp Speed and Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry

01:31:42 The Role of Political Pressure in Drug Approvals

01:42:35 The Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry on the FDA

02:07:44 Challenges Faced by Innovative Therapies in FDA Approval

02:18:14 The Corrupt Nature of the FDA and the Pharmaceutical Industry

02:23:35 The Revolving Door Between the FDA and Pharmaceutical Companies