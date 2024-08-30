Hi everyone,
In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Robert Malone to uncover the shocking truths behind the FDA's approval process, Operation Warp Speed, and the influence of Big Pharma on public health. Dr. Malone shares his perspective on why he endorsed Trump, the potential collaboration between Trump and RFK Jr., and the ethical dilemmas that have emerged in the pharmaceutical industry. We dive deep into the regulatory shortcuts, the role of marketing in drug approvals, and the challenges faced by independent innovators. Tune in to hear how political pressure and financial incentives are shaping the future of healthcare, and why we need a neutral, unbiased regulatory body to safeguard public health.
Time Stamps:
00:00 Introduction to Robert Malone
02:45 Robert's Endorsement of Trump
06:21 Critiquing the FDA Approval Process and Operation Warp Speed
15:59 Pharma's Influence and the Role of Marketing in the Pharmaceutical Industry
26:18 The Importance of Independent Thinking in Politics and the Challenges of the Two-Party System
50:21 Origins of Operation Warp Speed and Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry
01:31:42 The Role of Political Pressure in Drug Approvals
01:42:35 The Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry on the FDA
02:07:44 Challenges Faced by Innovative Therapies in FDA Approval
02:18:14 The Corrupt Nature of the FDA and the Pharmaceutical Industry
02:23:35 The Revolving Door Between the FDA and Pharmaceutical Companies
Some 20 years ago my husband needed knee replacement surgery, but first we went to Switzerland and while there we asked a pharmacist if he had anything to help knees.... he gave us a supplement by Novartis, named Voltaflex. After 5 days my husband said "this stuff works, lets go get a years worth!"
So, here I sit more than 20 years later and his knees are still great because we fly over there to get more as much as we can. I've tried to buy this over the internet, I've phoned Novartis, there is no way to buy this here. Our FDA won't approve it.... because it will cost surgeons money.