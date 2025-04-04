Yes, you heard that right.
Dr. Philip Krause is coming back on the podcast!
He does not have any interest in media attention (my first podcast with him was his first!) but he sees this as a public service in the pursuit of creating transparency and awareness about what has happened at the world’s premier drug approval agency.
I asked Dr. Krause to come back on to discuss Peter Marks’ controversial departure and his views on various bizarre, unprincipled, unscientific decisions Marks made at the FDA.
Krause can speak on this as he was directly involved in reviewing the applications for Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid shots as the Deputy Director at the Office of Vaccines Research and Review.
Do you have questions for Dr. Krause about the old FDA?
Leave it in the comments below.
This is for paid members only — in part because I will only have 1 hour with Krause this time and I won’t be able to ask more than a handful of really interesting, high-quality questions from readers (assuming that happens which I’m sure it will!).
First, thank you Dr. Krause for being wiiiing to speak in this oodcast.
How do well do you feel Peter Marks did with handling concerns brought to FDA’s attention with respect to adverse reactions during the vaccine clinical trials and after the covid vaccines received EUA approval?
With respect to that question, what would happen if a clinical trial participant was misdiagnosed by doctors during a covid vaccine trial? Would it be re-evaluated for causation and how is causation determined? Did this happen at all during the covid vaccine clinical trials?
If there were any serious adverse reactions during the covid vaccine clinical trials does the FDA review the case and medical records or rely solely on the opinion of the PI and pharmaceutical company? If it is the latter, does the FDA have a way to confirm the data they provide the FDA for the participants adverse reaction, diagnosis and causality is accurate?
Thank you!
What was the FDA’s justification for its war on ivermectin; which was widely recognize as an extremely safe human medication???
(Actually OTC in many countries until Covid)
What was the point of the FDA’s disinformation campaign against the use of ivermectin in Covid-19 viral infections???
Was the FDA unaware of the numerous studies (Over 100) demonstrating effectiveness in Covid-19 prevention and treatment???
Was there no internal debate in this regard???
In your opinion, were FDA’s action primarily based in malice or ignorance???
Respectfully
Eduardo Balbona MD