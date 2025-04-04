Yes, you heard that right.

Dr. Philip Krause is coming back on the podcast!

He does not have any interest in media attention (my first podcast with him was his first!) but he sees this as a public service in the pursuit of creating transparency and awareness about what has happened at the world’s premier drug approval agency.

I asked Dr. Krause to come back on to discuss Peter Marks’ controversial departure and his views on various bizarre, unprincipled, unscientific decisions Marks made at the FDA.

Krause can speak on this as he was directly involved in reviewing the applications for Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid shots as the Deputy Director at the Office of Vaccines Research and Review.

Do you have questions for Dr. Krause about the old FDA?

This is for paid members only — in part because I will only have 1 hour with Krause this time and I won't be able to ask more than a handful of really interesting, high-quality questions from readers (assuming that happens which I'm sure it will!).

Catch up on my first podcast with Dr. Krause here: