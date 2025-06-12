Tomorrow I’m recording a podcast with the “pandemic’s wrongest man.” This’ll be his third appearance on The Illusion of Consensus.
(Fully expecting at least half of them to be about ivermectin - lol)
HEATED DEBATE With Mark Cuban On Covid Mandates
This was easily the most contentious, heated podcast I’ve ever done. I challenged Mark Cuban on his Dallas Mavericks Covid vaccine mandate unlike anyone has before. I pushed him hard and would not let any fallacies (of which there were many) slide.
I would like to know why Alex maintains his opposition to ivermectin/fenbendazole in the face of an increasing number of significant anecdotal success stories for much but not all of the population for both a variety of cancers and COVID. It is not likely we will ever see a clinical trial unless NIH does one as there is no pharma money to be made in it, so what's wrong with credentialed scientists and biostatisticians analyzing the increasing number of detailed lab tests and imaging to see what evidence-based conclusions may be drawn?
1. During the pandemic, it was extremely difficult to separate fact from rumor from anecdote from tin foil theory. Given that no one person was correct 100% of the time, what were your best and especially worst takes in hindsight?
2. How do you deal with those that still live in ignorance of the more damaging health and societal effects of the pandemic, and those that shun others that were slow to come around but eventually did? Those that shun most often saying they were right from the beginning as if it gave them moral superiority just as false as those that would be present day covid cultists.