Hi everyone,
Thanks for sending in your questions for Russell Brand yesterday. We had a great interview with him. We used three excellent questions that were sent! Release date: May 15.
Tomorrow (Saturday) I’m interviewing the “pandemic’s wrongest man” Alex Berenson.
I have some interesting, unconventional topics to talk about with him. I forgot to post earlier, but we will also be doing a members Q&A section at the end for 10 to 15 minutes - our tentative plan for the new iteration of the podcast.
Please leave your questions in the comments below and upvote any questions from other commenters you would like asked.
My apologies for the delay, but I will be fielding whatever questions I get in the next 14 hours before the interview.
Why did you attack Pierre Kory on Tucker Carlson and use the precious few minutes of air time planting doubt in people's mind about the value of Ivermectin when he is as credentialed and honest as he is -- and of course, 100% correct?
Berenson often repeated what Joomi Kim referred to as the "13 myths about ivermectin that just won't die" https://joomi.substack.com/p/13-myths-about-ivermectin-that-just especially myths #2, #3, #5, #6, #7 & #13.
I also read the studies "disproving" ivermectin, and immediately understood the methodological problems with those studies (Myth #7) particularly in regards to under dosing, dose timing, blinding, etc. I've only been reading such studies for 45 or so years. These studies were designed to fail, even the TOGETHER trial, where Ed Mills supposedly conferred with people prescribing ivermectin. Mills didn't. And that trial's methods were an absolute mess.
So not being a clinician treating C19 patients (like internist Pierre Kory) and not being a scientist, who actually could critically assess the methodologies of the papers he was reading (like microbiologist Joomi Kim), why was Alex so bold and downright arrogant with his conclusions about ivermectin?
Alex obviously was unqualified to be so absolute. And then he went onto promote Paxlovid, that in a recently released Pfizer RCT had NO benefit over placebo. This was after all the rebound issues with that super expensive drug.
It was a real shame that Berenson chose to be so confrontational on ivermectin as well as toward Dr. Robert Malone, since I tuned him out after that. This was despite agreeing with him on a number of other topics as I noted in this old blog from 10/2021 https://beyondspin.wordpress.com/2021/10/16/rogan-berenson-and-leaky-vaccines/
As a side note, please have Joomi Kim on your podcast. Her blog "Let's Be Clear" was and is one of the best blogs on substack especially when it comes to breaking down scientific literature to make it more accessible to non-scientists. Alex would have benefited from reading her substack given his lack of scientific literacy especially on the 13 Myths many of which he frequently repeated.