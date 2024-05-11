Hi everyone,

Thanks for sending in your questions for Russell Brand yesterday. We had a great interview with him. We used three excellent questions that were sent! Release date: May 15.

Tomorrow (Saturday) I’m interviewing the “pandemic’s wrongest man” Alex Berenson.

I have some interesting, unconventional topics to talk about with him. I forgot to post earlier, but we will also be doing a members Q&A section at the end for 10 to 15 minutes - our tentative plan for the new iteration of the podcast.

Please leave your questions in the comments below and upvote any questions from other commenters you would like asked.

My apologies for the delay, but I will be fielding whatever questions I get in the next 14 hours before the interview.