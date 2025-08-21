Hi everyone,

One emerging area of health science I’m very excited about — because it has tremendously helped me — is psychosomatic or mind-body medicine. This pertains to the realm of disorders where no clear physiological cause can be found (like chronic back pain, digestive issues, chest pain, migraines, tendonitis, etc).

I’ve suffered from a host of chronic pain issues and Alan Gordon and Yoni Ashar’s work on this called “pain-reprocessing therapy (PRT)” has changed my life. I spent years suffering from chest pain, digestive issues, migraines etc, thinking the cause was physical but it was indeed psychological (nervous system dysregulation).

I’m having leading psychosomatic researcher Yoni Ashar on the podcast this Friday to discuss the science and treatment of psychosomatic disorders.

Do you have any questions for him?

His bio:

My current focus is on psychological treatments for chronic pain. Other research areas include brain mechanisms of placebo effects, meditation, and empathy, using functional MRI and machine learning. My research seeks to understand how our thoughts and behaviors influence our health and to create neuroimaging research products with clinical applications.

Leave it in the comments below!

I’m opening this up for everyone as I know a lot of people are struggling with such issues who want more clarity and understanding of psychosomatic conditions.

In the mean-time, here are a couple of videos on how to do “somatic tracking” - a key exercise in pain-reprocessing therapy: