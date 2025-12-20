The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1d

That getting both sides' perspectives is key. On so many issues, people lazily get the other side's perspective from their own side, which is always distorted. Bravo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julia's avatar
Julia
1d

I would recommend visiting other countries in the region as well. Otherwise, you may assume that certain things are defined by the conflict but they might be not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rav Arora · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture