We wanted to formally release this brilliant episode with Martin Kulldorff on his firing from Harvard and the CDC with our new production capabilities on all platforms. Whether you listened to it at the time or are going to watch for the first time, I highly recommend you check it out.

We discuss his journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, the controversial Great Barrington Declaration, and his thoughts on lockdowns. This conversation delves into the real impact of public health policies and the importance of open scientific debate. Get an insider's perspective on one of the most debated health crises of our time.

