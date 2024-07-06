The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported publication and podcast. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber:
Hi everyone,
Today we’re releasing a conversation I recorded with Dr. Camilo Ortiz, a clinical psychologist and a psychology professor at Long Island University who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy treatments. I found about Dr. Ortiz through reading Abigail Shrier’s book ‘Bad Therapy’ which he is featured in. Dr. Ortiz sees a lot wrong in the current state of therapy and is actively pushing back against it.
We explore the effectiveness of therapy for managing anxiety, the impact of therapist activism, and the nuances of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) in trauma treatment. We delve into strategies like affirmations and behavioral insights crucial in therapy sessions, while addressing both the challenges and benefits of long-term therapeutic approaches. This conversation offers deep insights into improving mental health outcomes and understanding the complexities of human behavior through the lens of clinical psychology.
Listen/watch now:
Timestamps:
00:08 Introduction to Dr Camilo Ortiz
3:03 Lenore Skenazy & independence therapy
8:00 Politics in the therapy room
10:05 Risks and benefits of therapy
19:08 The potential harm from therapy
24:23 The illusion of internal progress
27:40 Cheerleading vs critical therapy
32:50 Dialectical behaviour therapy
35:28 Doing better, changing behaviours
40:00 CBT, past trauma & present solutions
45:58 Anxiety and chronic pain
50:49 Practising being uncomfortable
53:30 Affirmations: I'm safe & healthy
01:00:00 The fear of failure
01:08:00 IFS and making sense of clinginess
01:12:00 A collaborative curious approach
