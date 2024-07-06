Hi everyone,

Today we’re releasing a conversation I recorded with Dr. Camilo Ortiz, a clinical psychologist and a psychology professor at Long Island University who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy treatments. I found about Dr. Ortiz through reading Abigail Shrier’s book ‘Bad Therapy’ which he is featured in. Dr. Ortiz sees a lot wrong in the current state of therapy and is actively pushing back against it.

We explore the effectiveness of therapy for managing anxiety, the impact of therapist activism, and the nuances of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) in trauma treatment. We delve into strategies like affirmations and behavioral insights crucial in therapy sessions, while addressing both the challenges and benefits of long-term therapeutic approaches. This conversation offers deep insights into improving mental health outcomes and understanding the complexities of human behavior through the lens of clinical psychology.

Listen/watch now:

YouTube / Spotify / Apple

Timestamps:

00:08 Introduction to Dr Camilo Ortiz

3:03 Lenore Skenazy & independence therapy

8:00 Politics in the therapy room

10:05 Risks and benefits of therapy

19:08 The potential harm from therapy

24:23 The illusion of internal progress

27:40 Cheerleading vs critical therapy

32:50 Dialectical behaviour therapy

35:28 Doing better, changing behaviours

40:00 CBT, past trauma & present solutions

45:58 Anxiety and chronic pain

50:49 Practising being uncomfortable

53:30 Affirmations: I'm safe & healthy

01:00:00 The fear of failure

01:08:00 IFS and making sense of clinginess

01:12:00 A collaborative curious approach

