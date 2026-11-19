World-renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Ken Zucker specializing in the treatment of gender dysphoria joins the podcast for his longest ever interview (almost 3 hours). His clinic has been shut down by radical leftists who falsely accused him for practicing “conversion therapy.”

Why did I have Dr. Zucker on? Anti-gender-affirming-care content is all over the podcast sphere which is important because that model of care is based on poor scientific evidence, but I’ve never seen any content on how one can actually effectively treat gender dysphoria without using invasive puberty blockers and social transition.

He discusses his own long-term studies in Toronto showing 88% of girls and 88% of boys no longer had gender dysphoria by the time they finished puberty, while over 90% of socially transitioned children in Kristina Olson’s sample persisted, “almost the mirror image”. We also cover how gender-affirming care hurts gay kids who are told they are indeed born in the wrong body because of their gender nonconforming inclinations, the bogus allegation that his model exploratory therapy is “conversion therapy,” autism and other co-occurring conditions, and the claim that a child who isn’t medically transitioned may end up dead, which Zucker calls fear-mongering.



Chapters

0:00 Intro: why this conversation now

5:18 What gender dysphoria is

12:52 Gender dysphoria vs a transgender identity

21:38 How puberty blockers began, with no trials

34:55 Why clinicians grew worried: the flip to girls

43:33 Do puberty blockers help mental health?

51:39 Schools acting behind parents’ backs

57:32 Zucker’s treatment model and 40 years in the field

1:10:52 Psychotherapy vs clinical psychology

1:20:57 Attachment theory and gender dysphoria

1:34:31 Part two: exploratory vs affirming care

1:41:47 Do kids grow out of it? 88% in Toronto

1:50:52 Social transition and the “mirror image”

2:09:29 Most grew up gay, not trans

2:18:16 The conversion therapy allegation

2:35:22 Autism, anxiety and depression

2:40:47 Trauma and the “dead kid or trans kid” claim

Watch now on YouTube

Read my recent psychedelic policy piece with Dr. Matt Johnson: