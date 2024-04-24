Hi everyone,

I gave a speech a couple of weeks ago at MIT at the invitation of the MIT Free Speech Alliance. I spoke on how the US government censors dissident scientists to suppress criticism of its own disinformation. The full talk is now available on YouTube if you would like to watch it:

We need more of our elite educational institutions to defend free speech and provide a platform for a true and sincere reckoning over the Covid-19 pandemic.

