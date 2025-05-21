Here are some words I never thought I would utter:

Mark Cuban is coming on my podcast this week.

Yes, really.

A refresher: Joe Rogan organized an informal email debate with Mark in early 2022 when Mark was attacking him for spreading medical misinformation.

Then in 2023 and 2024 Mark was brought up on the podcast (first with Patrick Bet-David then Jimmy Dore) and Joe mentioned seeing my exchanges with him and siding with my view on Big Pharma and the government response to Covid:

Links: https://youtube.com/shorts/Psr4b-4o_BY?si=JUrJ9XHDrPmqCRKt

https://youtube.com/shorts/ugKP7rY0ys8?si=DEbpCCZEMV4O_cdk

This spilled over to X where I then had a long-form debate with Mark on Big Pharma and Covid. You can read the full exchange here:

So after all this Mark will be on my podcast for 2 hours on Friday.

I plan on talking about health policy, the new media landscape, and identity politics/wokeness. Credit to Mark for agreeing to come on the show after I asked him.

I strongly disagree with him on a lot of issues but I will give him a fair shake as I do with everyone. No gotchya questions, but I will definitely not shy away challenging him on contentious topics.

Stay tuned.

