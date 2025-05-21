The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5h

Glad he is coming onto your show. Let's see how he reacts to being challenged. Looking forward to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
4h

Looking forward to it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture