Hi everyone,

In this conversation with Sharyl Attkisson, I delve into how pharmaceutical companies manipulate media narratives through their advertising power, causing journalists to self-censor. We also examine how regulatory agencies like the FDA and CDC are influenced by pharmaceutical funding, which undermines public trust in their decisions. This episode highlights the pressing need for critical, independent thinking in healthcare to protect public interests.

Timestamps:

0:22 Intro to Sharyl Atkinson

4:00 Inundated by pharmaceutical ads

6:45 Side effects of pharmaceuticals

8:30 Governance compromised by corporations

12:53 FDA approval & corruption

20:00 Controversializing the use of ivermectin

23:03 The rush job of vaccines by the FDA

30:07 The CDC ignoring the science for profit

37:40 Risks of the small pox vaccine

40:00 Scapegoating critics as anti-vaxxers

44:00 Autism & the propaganda campaign

48:00 The Amish response to Covid

51:05 Premature school closures

54:30 Doctors turning a blind eye

01:00:00 Censorship of honest research

01:02:30 The value of critical thinking

