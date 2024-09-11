How Pharmaceutical Companies Control the Narrative with Sharyl Attkisson
Hi everyone,
In this conversation with Sharyl Attkisson, I delve into how pharmaceutical companies manipulate media narratives through their advertising power, causing journalists to self-censor. We also examine how regulatory agencies like the FDA and CDC are influenced by pharmaceutical funding, which undermines public trust in their decisions. This episode highlights the pressing need for critical, independent thinking in healthcare to protect public interests.
Timestamps:
0:22 Intro to Sharyl Atkinson
4:00 Inundated by pharmaceutical ads
6:45 Side effects of pharmaceuticals
8:30 Governance compromised by corporations
12:53 FDA approval & corruption
20:00 Controversializing the use of ivermectin
23:03 The rush job of vaccines by the FDA
30:07 The CDC ignoring the science for profit
37:40 Risks of the small pox vaccine
40:00 Scapegoating critics as anti-vaxxers
44:00 Autism & the propaganda campaign
48:00 The Amish response to Covid
51:05 Premature school closures
54:30 Doctors turning a blind eye
01:00:00 Censorship of honest research
01:02:30 The value of critical thinking
Watch Now:
