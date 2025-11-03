The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mike Myhre's avatar
mike Myhre
1d

Mark Cuban is an idiot. To continue to debate him implies that he has a legitimate thoughts and opinions. Rav doesn't call him out on his stupidity, which makes these discussions painful and worthless to watch.

I joined this substack because of Dr. Jay. Now we have debates I don't want to watch. Stop giving Mark Cuban a voice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
1d

Thought Mark was a smart guy too. The biggest fallacy was denying and ignoring natural immunity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture