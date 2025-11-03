In this new seven-minute clip, Mark and I revisited his public attacks on Joe Rogan for saying that young, healthy people didn’t need the COVID vaccine. Mark defended his stance with the same old line — “protect grandma.” But that logic collapsed years ago.

By mid-2021, it was clear that the vaccines didn’t stop transmission. Even if you were fully vaccinated, you could still get and spread COVID. The “protect grandma” argument was emotionally powerful but scientifically hollow. Grandma could — and did — get vaccinated herself.

Mark tried to frame vaccination as an act of social responsibility: even a short-term drop in transmission, he said, justified mass vaccination. But for young people, the individual risk-benefit calculus never made sense. Their infection-fatality rate was roughly 0.003 % — lower than the risk of many everyday activities — while the risk of vaccine myocarditis in young men was around 1 in 2,000.

When I raised this, Mark called it “bullshit.” Yet those numbers came from peer-reviewed data — including studies from Kaiser Permanente and Hong Kong — that regulators themselves later acknowledged.

The truth is simple: for the young and healthy, there was no clear medical or ethical case for coercion. Rogan’s instinct — that blanket vaccination campaigns ignored nuance — has aged far better than Mark’s arrogant certainty.

Mark saw compliance as virtue. I saw critical thinking as responsibility. History has sided with Rogan.