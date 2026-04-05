The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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F Wolf's avatar
F Wolf
6h

Love this, thx for the word on comics to watch! (Btw I think it might sound better if you title his video "His most recent special" instead of "His last comedy special..." but maybe I'm just easy to trigger after the passing of Norm Macdonald)

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