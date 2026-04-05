Happy Easter, everyone! Hope you’re having a great long weekend with family & friends. I am grateful for maintaining a steady audience here on Substack that allows me to share content directly to readers without needing a constrained publication to filter it through.

I saw a few of my favourite Substacks (like Michael Shellenberger’s Public) offer a discount today, so I thought I’d offer one too.

Enjoy 20%-off on paid subscriptions for the next 48 hours:

Get 20% off forever

Paid members get:

— Early access to episodes, such as my debate with Senator Ron Johnson on the Iran war:

You will also get first access to episodes with guests like Bret Weinstein, Michael Tracey, Mark Dubowitz, Dave Smith, Ben Shapiro, Glenn Greenwald, Scott Horton, and others (yes - a truly diverse array of thinkers - no echo-chambers here !)

— Ability to ask questions for episodes with these guests and others (like various psychologists, nutrition researchers, & neuroscientists at the cutting edge of their fields)

— Monthly Q+As with yours truly to ask any questions you want

Join now:

Become a Paid Member Now

Mini Story-time:

Had to share this: I was just at a stellar comedy show last night with the hilarious comic Ryan Long (thanks for the tickets!) in Vancouver. I discovered Ryan in 2020 as many of his did when his political comedy sketches (like “When Wokes and Racists Agree”) started going viral.

Ryan’s unique gift in the comedy space is he is very politically savvy and well-read. It is rare you will hear classic economist Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of a Nations” at a comedy show while somehow laughing (instead of sleeping in AP History class - sorry Mr. Armstrong!).

Throughout his set, Ryan had some outrageously hilarious bits exposing striking gender differences, religious ideologies, feminism, radical gender ideology, abortion & Left vs Right media. He has a knack for spotting humorous incongruities in core parts of human life that one has never thought of and now won’t forget.

I remember one hysterical bit about doing naughty things while listening to Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life (wtf?) that had the whole audience crying in laughter.

Afterwards, we had fun chatting about current events surrounding Iran, Israel, the U.S, the rise of conspiracies in the podcast space, and living & breathing in the NYC comedy scene with fan-favourite comics like Mark Normand, Andrew Schulz, & Kurt Metzger.

Thanks Ryan for the great experience!

Watch his last comedy special:

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