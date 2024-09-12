Full Release of Robert Malone Episode - 127,000 Views and Counting!
Hi everyone,
My full conversation with Robert Malone has now been released on all other platforms beyond YouTube: Spotify, Apple, and crucially, Rumble.
Here are the links:
Rumble — one of the few remaining video platforms dedicated to free speech — houses our full show and my episode with Dr. Malone has surpassed 127,000 views! Here are the Rumble episode time-stamps for a brief overview of what we discussed:
00:00 Introduction to Robert Malone
02:45 Robert's Endorsement of Trump
06:21 Critiquing the FDA Approval Process and Operation Warp Speed
15:59 Pharma's Influence and the Role of Marketing in the Pharmaceutical Industry
26:18 The Importance of Independent Thinking in Politics and the Challenges of the Two-Party System
50:21 Origins of Operation Warp Speed and Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry
01:31:42 The Role of Political Pressure in Drug Approvals
01:42:35 The Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry on the FDA
02:07:44 Challenges Faced by Innovative Therapies in FDA Approval
02:18:14 The Corrupt Nature of the FDA and the Pharmaceutical Industry
02:23:35 The Revolving Door Between the FDA and Pharmaceutical Companies
