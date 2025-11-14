In this clip, I talk with Dave Smith about the striking lack of civility and substance in Douglas Murray’s ongoing commentary about him. What stands out to me—after spending hours watching Douglas on multiple podcasts after his Rogan debate disaster—is that nearly all of his criticism reduces Dave to “a comic,” “a Wikipedia reader,” or someone unqualified to speak, while almost none of it engages the actual arguments Dave made in the Rogan debate. I tell Dave openly that Douglas speaks about him with a condescension that’s completely at odds with the free-speech, open-debate principles he claims to defend. For someone asking for “civil discourse,” Douglas spends a remarkable amount of time attacking Dave’s character and profession rather than a single factual point he raised.

Dave expands on this dynamic, revealing that Douglas’s only precondition to Rogan was a “civil exchange”—a standard Dave agreed with. And yet in the debate and the aftermath, Douglas focused almost entirely on personal attacks while avoiding substantive rebuttals. Dave points out that if Douglas truly believes he’s the vastly more knowledgeable “expert,” then he should have been thrilled for the chance to dismantle Dave’s arguments publicly. Instead, he leaned on credentialism and grievance—complaining about the format, the moderator, and the fact that he couldn’t speak unchallenged—rather than demonstrating superior reasoning.

As I argue to Dave, the fact that Douglas didn’t simply steamroll him is itself revealing: even people who disagree with Dave can see that the debate was evenly matched. In the end, what Douglas and others seem most upset about is not misinformation—it’s that independent voices they disagree with like Dave are finally being heard on equal footing, and they’re expected to actually debate rather than dismiss.

