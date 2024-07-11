The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported publication and podcast. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber:
Hi everyone,
Today on the podcast I debate with Joseph Fraiman on his HOPE Accord, a public petition to restore ethics to public health and to pull regulatory authorization for the marketing of the covid mRNA vaccine.
I hesitated to sign because I was concerned that some patient groups may still benefit from it. Joe, very reasonably, asked me how we could know who falls into those categories. The answer, of course, would come from randomized clinical trial evidence with solid clinical endpoints like prevention of long Covid, hospitalization, or death.
By the end of the debate, Joe had convinced me that not pulling the authorization makes it more likely that we will never get good clinical trial evidence testing to check whether such groups still exist in a setting of widespread recovered immunity.
Thanks to the debate, I now intend to sign the Accord. I appreciate Joe's willingness to help me think through the regulatory and policy matters. You can listen to the whole debate here on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube:
“Long covid” is either vaccine injury (mostly), or possibly very occasional post-viral illness as has been observed to follow “flu” - likely to be much more common with months of military grade fear propaganda.
Thus the idea that it could be prevented by these products defies belief.
In any event, I can’t see that there would ever be a rational ethical basis for conducting a trial in healthy people of an injected genetic therapy, which, moreover, became widely distributed and was transported in a carrier which (by design) crossed all protective membranous barriers.
All norms of pharmaceutical development would require extensive testing to rule out harms to all target organs identified by bio distribution studies.
The target organs in this case are every single organ system.
The platform is inherently dangerous.
Pfizer and Moderna's own gold-standard randomized clinical trials showed a net mortality effect of "4 killed for every 3 saved" and a double-digit percentage increase in non-COVID (mostly cardiovascular-related) deaths with mRNA vaccination. The "it's not statistically significant" excuse is somewhat ridiculous, because the COVID mortality benefit in the trials was even SMALLER than the excess non-COVID mortality risk, so the justification for using the vaccine at all is entirely moot if "significance" is brought up. And anyone in the field knows that company-sponsored RCTs always yield a MORE OPTIMISTIC representation of a pharmaceutical product than its actual real-world effect in the population at large, because the companies design their trials in a best-case scenario for their product.
https://www.cell.com/action/showFullTableHTML?isHtml=true&tableId=tbl1&pii=S2589-0042%2823%2900810-6
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/04/09/covid-vaccines-increase-risk-of-heart-related-deaths-by-up-to-50-lancet-analysis-of-trial-data-finds/