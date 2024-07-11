Hi everyone,

Today on the podcast I debate with Joseph Fraiman on his HOPE Accord, a public petition to restore ethics to public health and to pull regulatory authorization for the marketing of the covid mRNA vaccine.

I hesitated to sign because I was concerned that some patient groups may still benefit from it. Joe, very reasonably, asked me how we could know who falls into those categories. The answer, of course, would come from randomized clinical trial evidence with solid clinical endpoints like prevention of long Covid, hospitalization, or death.

By the end of the debate, Joe had convinced me that not pulling the authorization makes it more likely that we will never get good clinical trial evidence testing to check whether such groups still exist in a setting of widespread recovered immunity.

Thanks to the debate, I now intend to sign the Accord. I appreciate Joe's willingness to help me think through the regulatory and policy matters. You can listen to the whole debate here on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube:

