I had a fiery exchange with Mark Cuban about Rogan’s Covid commentary (which is how he and I got in touch) in our 1.5 hr post-mortem pandemic debate.
Watch this clip with Mark here:
https://rumble.com/v6u0hbz-rav-arora-vs-mark-cuban-debate-on-whether-joe-rogan-was-right-on-covid-vacc.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Cuban is a captured sell out, he still thinks mandates are right even though the jabs didn’t stop transmission or infection. He’s a phony if he hasn’t gotten all 10 boosters, and a complete moron if he did.
Mark Cuban continues to prove he's not just a billionaire—he’s also a card-carrying member of the “Trust the Narrative” cult. His entire justification for mandates boils down to the unexamined belief that there's a dangerous, contagious virus floating around—and that alone gives the government carte blanche to trample bodily autonomy.
What’s never even entertained is whether the underlying theory—virus, contagion, PCR “cases,” etc.—is scientifically sound. Cuban doesn’t ask. He doesn’t want to ask. Like so many in the post-2020 herd, he’s locked into a worldview where compliance is virtue, and skepticism is heresy.
This isn’t about science. It’s about obedience disguised as public health. Cuban's posture is a symptom of a servile, cultish mindset still infecting polite society—where questioning the dogma is more dangerous than injecting an experimental product for a disease that’s never been proven to exist as advertised.