CENSORED Article RELEASED: Trump's Appointment of RFK Jr. To Head HHS Signals Serious Commitment To Health Policy Reform
The article they wouldn't publish because it went against the editorial board. This is after this magazine showed interested in it and we went back and forth with a few edits. Ideology > quality.
Hi everyone,
Last week I released my piece on how a top media outlet killed my article on the MAHA coalition because the editorial board came out vigorously opposing RFK Jr:
Top Media Outlet Killed My Piece Praising "Make America Healthy Again" Coalition After Editorial Board Lambasted RFK Jr.
I’m now releasing the censored article below to paid members.
Decide for yourself if you find this so contentious to publish in a major media outlet (I’ll be reading all the comments!):
Trump's Appointment of RFK Jr. To Head HHS Signals Serious Commitment To Health Policy Reform, Gratifying Diverse MAHA Coalition
By: Rav Arora
Health has long been marginalized in American politics as a fringe issue with little political capital and viral attention. Since the 1960s – when the countercultural movements popularized healthy eating, environmental sustainability, herbal medicine, and criticism of the excesses of Big Pharma – mainstream political discourse has mostly ignored these concerns. Since RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump on August 23, excitement has brewed over the possibility of radical health policy reform, generating a new multi-faceted coalition of “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) followers demanding systemic change. Yesterday, health-conscious Americans celebrated in victory as Trump boldly appointed RFK Jr. as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), signaling a serious commitment to transformative health policy reform.