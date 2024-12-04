Hi everyone,

Last week I released my piece on how a top media outlet killed my article on the MAHA coalition because the editorial board came out vigorously opposing RFK Jr:

I’m now releasing the censored article below to paid members.

Decide for yourself if you find this so contentious to publish in a major media outlet (I’ll be reading all the comments!):

Trump's Appointment of RFK Jr. To Head HHS Signals Serious Commitment To Health Policy Reform, Gratifying Diverse MAHA Coalition

By: Rav Arora

Health has long been marginalized in American politics as a fringe issue with little political capital and viral attention. Since the 1960s – when the countercultural movements popularized healthy eating, environmental sustainability, herbal medicine, and criticism of the excesses of Big Pharma – mainstream political discourse has mostly ignored these concerns. Since RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump on August 23, excitement has brewed over the possibility of radical health policy reform, generating a new multi-faceted coalition of “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) followers demanding systemic change. Yesterday, health-conscious Americans celebrated in victory as Trump boldly appointed RFK Jr. as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), signaling a serious commitment to transformative health policy reform.