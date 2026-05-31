In 2023, Jay Bhattacharya and I had a vision to create something new.

Something that challenges the status quo and exposes politicized “consensus” in science. And we wanted to fight back against the censorship industrial complex. The Illusion of Consensus became the central hub for consistent conversations with brave scientists who were censored, attacked, and demonized during Covid. We had on dissident experts — in the true sense of the word — across disciplines such as Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg and others.

Since Jay has left the podcast to lead the NIH, The Illusion of Consensus has expanded and grown beyond just conversations about societal problems; I’ve endeavoured to provide you with science-based tools to reclaim your health and consciousness. I’ve had on the leading experts on sleep science, mindfulness, addiction, dating & relationships, vaccines, and psychedelic therapy for mental illness. Still, I’ve managed to do all this while continuing to challenge powerful figures like Republican Senator Ron Johnson on the Iran war and Mark Cuban on Covid vaccine mandates and DEI initiatives.

In the coming months, I’m excited to interview leading officials in the Trump administration — and those who have left it — to provide the public with an in-depth look into how power in DC works.

The Illusion of Consensus isn’t just commentary — it’s a powerful force in the discourse that reveals and shapes truth, science, and institutional power.

To continue providing illuminating conversations AND debates to hash out contentious issues, I need your help!

This Substack runs only through reader and listener paid subscriptions. Since Jay left for NIH, the economics of this project have changed dramatically. I am now at only 600 paid subscribers, down from 1,400 during the height of this project in 2023. I would love to get back to at least 1,000 paid subscribers to continue doing this full-time.

If you value the content I create here on a consistent basis, please consider becoming a paid member:

Only for today and tomorrow, I am offering a limited 20% discount on annual paid memberships:

Get 20% off forever

You’ll get early access to podcast episodes, the ability to ask questions to my future podcast guests, and monthly Q+As.

Future guests of the show include Geoffrey Miller, Dave Smith, Ben Shapiro, Glenn Greenwald, Michael Tracey, Jay Bhattacharya, Calley Means, Rob Henderson, and more!

If you join now, you can access my brand-new 2-hour conversation with Bret Weinstein unpacking dating & mating through an evolutionary lens:

You’ll also get the full archive of episodes, including these high-profile conversations:

Alternatively, for those who’d like to make a bigger contribution to my work, you can support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation (you will automatically be added as a paid member to unlock exclusive content).

Anyone who donates $100 or more will get a personal email note from me & anyone who donates $250 or more will get a personal 5-10 minute phone call from me.

Thanks to all of you for continuing to read and watch my work.

The Illusion of Consensus is not just a podcast. It is one of the few independent platforms willing to challenge institutional narratives, host forbidden conversations, and force a more honest public reckoning with science, health, power, and freedom.

Happy 3 years!

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