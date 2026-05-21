This week Mark Cuban is in the centre of political news as he’s partnered with President Trump to try and lower drug prices. I know, this is an alliance I never saw coming given Cuban’s support for Kamala Harris in 2024. Coincidentally, this marks around a year since I debated Mark on my podcast and my team and I were preparing for a re-release this week. I released the podcast in two segments since the debate was on both DEI & Covid mandates.

It’s my most contentious & high-profile podcast to date so I wanted to re-release it in its full version together as one seamless episode.

In case you missed it last year or want to listen to it again in full, here you go:

Apple link

Spotify link

Time-stamps:

0:00 - Intro

02:29 — The Clash Begins

04:04 — Mark Cuban Defines DEI His Way

05:52 — “That’s Not What DEI Means!”

08:29 — Are Racial Quotas Real?

12:47 — Corporate Virtue Signalling Exposed

21:13 — Should Race Ever Matter in Hiring?

29:34 — Diversity vs. Meritocracy

48:04 — Do Companies Really Even Follow DEI?

57:42 — Does DEI Actually Work?

01:21:31 — Race-Based Goals vs Pure Merit-Based Hiring

01:36:45 — Final Thoughts and Common Ground

01:38:39 — Arora challenges Cuban on campus censorship

01:41:24 — Cuban on discrimination from both political sides

01:42:59 — Why Cuban required Mavericks staff vaccinations

01:43:57 — Arora disputes community benefit of mandates

01:52:57 — Cuban’s “herd immunity in three months” argument

02:05:02 — FDA internal disagreements over vaccine approval

02:05:31 — White House pressure and military mandates

02:25:00 — Comparing Covid and vaccine-induced myocarditis

02:36:23 — Infection fatality rate and serious adverse events