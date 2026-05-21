The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

Cuban is it it for the money. Direct to patient drug delivery is bypassing the community physician and pharmacist that are needed to prevent harm. Big Pharma benefits and stays in control . The loser is the the average American. Trump was sold a bill of goods and liked his name in lights. TrumpRx.,,,Made in China!

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Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
2h

You win.

Nobody likes Mark.

He’s just very unlikable.

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