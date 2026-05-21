FULL Mark Cuban vs Rav Arora FIERY DEBATE
This week Mark Cuban is in the centre of political news as he’s partnered with President Trump to try and lower drug prices. I know, this is an alliance I never saw coming given Cuban’s support for Kamala Harris in 2024. Coincidentally, this marks around a year since I debated Mark on my podcast and my team and I were preparing for a re-release this week. I released the podcast in two segments since the debate was on both DEI & Covid mandates.
It’s my most contentious & high-profile podcast to date so I wanted to re-release it in its full version together as one seamless episode.
In case you missed it last year or want to listen to it again in full, here you go:
Time-stamps:
0:00 - Intro
02:29 — The Clash Begins
04:04 — Mark Cuban Defines DEI His Way
05:52 — “That’s Not What DEI Means!”
08:29 — Are Racial Quotas Real?
12:47 — Corporate Virtue Signalling Exposed
21:13 — Should Race Ever Matter in Hiring?
29:34 — Diversity vs. Meritocracy
48:04 — Do Companies Really Even Follow DEI?
57:42 — Does DEI Actually Work?
01:21:31 — Race-Based Goals vs Pure Merit-Based Hiring
01:36:45 — Final Thoughts and Common Ground
01:38:39 — Arora challenges Cuban on campus censorship
01:41:24 — Cuban on discrimination from both political sides
01:42:59 — Why Cuban required Mavericks staff vaccinations
01:43:57 — Arora disputes community benefit of mandates
01:52:57 — Cuban’s “herd immunity in three months” argument
02:05:02 — FDA internal disagreements over vaccine approval
02:05:31 — White House pressure and military mandates
02:25:00 — Comparing Covid and vaccine-induced myocarditis
02:36:23 — Infection fatality rate and serious adverse events
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Cuban is it it for the money. Direct to patient drug delivery is bypassing the community physician and pharmacist that are needed to prevent harm. Big Pharma benefits and stays in control . The loser is the the average American. Trump was sold a bill of goods and liked his name in lights. TrumpRx.,,,Made in China!
You win.
Nobody likes Mark.
He’s just very unlikable.