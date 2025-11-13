In this clip, Dave Smith and I discuss Douglas’ invective comments demonizing him as a “clown". Douglas framed the debate as “comedian vs. international lawyer,” as if a job title automatically determines who has the better arguments. He wasn’t responding to anything Dave actually said; he was filtering the whole encounter through professional hierarchy rather than substance.

Dave responds by highlighting how incoherent and hypocritical Douglas’s take really was. He points out that Douglas, who normally dismantles this kind of argument-free moral posturing when it comes from the woke left, was doing the exact same thing here—rambling, presuming conclusions, and avoiding engagement with facts. Dave contrasts this with his own experiences on Piers Morgan’s show, where he’s been outnumbered by panels of experts but still argued his case without complaint. For both of us, the deeper issue is that Douglas seems uncomfortable with a true marketplace of ideas—one where independent commentators rise purely through strong argumentation, not institutional backing or elite credentials.

